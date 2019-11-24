Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Earl F. Spencer to Three Rivers United Pentecostal Church, Inc.
King and Company Land Investments, LLC to Duane Williams.
Carla M. Jumper to Cynthia A. Mejia.
Green Country Cinemas, LLC to Tahlequah Digital Entertainment, LLC.
Civils
Mid America Mortgage, Inc v. Lahon Lee Flynn, Monica R. Flynn, and Cherokee Nation - foreclosure.
In the matter of v. Travis Thornton - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Megan Stephens - petition for judgment.
Jerry S. Moore v. Ashley Berry - entry and detainer.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Jason Whitmire - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Billie Jean Castillo v. Erik Castillo.
Divorces
Joshua Jerry McManus v. Brittany Noelle McManus.
Traffic Report
Jamie Rexanne Davis - driving under suspension, no security verification, taxes due state, no seat belt, and open container alcohol.
Tyler McCabe Fullen - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tommy V. Peden - taxes due state and driving under suspension.
Elaine Griffith - failure to yield from county road.
David Ronald Tittle Jr. - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Calli Cheyanne Raper - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
Robby Lee Allen - no seat belt.
Curtis Dale Daubs - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Glenda Faye Neal - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sabrina Nicole Stolsworth - no security verification.
Coby Wayne Thompson - operating motor vehicle without being licensed or with expired driver's license.
Kaci Danelle Hubbell - speeding 15 mph over.
Gerald Hammer - no seat belt.
Leonardo Landaverde - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dkameron Demetrius E. White - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Bobby Farrell Shatswell Jr. - no seat belt.
Kendra Nicole Malley - taxes due state and no security verification.
Pedro Garcia Murguia - speeding 15 mph over.
Robert Scott Downing - no seat belt.
Anna Beth McCullin - no security verification.
Bruno Ochoa - no seat belt.
Rex Stuart Houser - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christin Nicole Patten - speeding 1-10 mph over and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Parker Wayne Borovetz - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyre Lowery Ford - driving under suspension.
Jason Alan Hall - speeding 15 mph over.
Colton James Thomas Taylor - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Anna Katherine Fields - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
John Thomas Ashwood Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cru Oryan Whitlow - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kyle Joseph Hoggatt - driving under suspension and open container alcohol.
Markie Lenee Hale - no seat belt.
Larry Wayne Hansen - taxes due state.
Wade Lewis Ritchie - no driver's license.
Dennis Ray Kester - no seat belt.
Bailey Dawn Turman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jacqueline Rebecca McBroom - speeding 15 mph over.
Elissa M. Killingsworth - no seat belt.
Benjamn Lincoln Cullums-Rice - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Madeline Rose Smith - failure to stop at red light.
Monte Alan Strother- no driver's license, no security verification, and defective brakes.
Laura Lynn Foreman - failure to stop at red light.
Christopher Shawn Drury - no seat belt.
Stevie Darryl Newman - no seat belt.
Brett Burwell Cox - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Robert Gwane Evans - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shelia Ann Fritts - failure to stop at red light.
Katherine A. Richards - failure to stop at red light.
Tonya Jane Hudson - failure to stop at red light.
Sonny Wayne Coiner - no driver's license, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Tonya Sue Wapskineh - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Thomas Delane Alverson - no seat belt.
Gary Don Venable - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Andrew Marcus Scott Morgans - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Chelsey Marie Carnes - speeding 15 mph over and taxes due state.
Carl Jack Turner - no seat belt.
Chandra Leigh Bloschichak - failure to stop at red light.
Carmelita Brown - no security verification.
Angela Jean Forrest - no seat belt.
Jessica Lucille Rodriguez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Troy Keith Hardbarger - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Lynn Thomas - driving under suspension.
Fire Runs
Nov. 21
Tahlequah FD: 11:12 a.m., alarm, 509 S. Muskogee Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 5:45 p.m., MVC, Monroe Street and Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:21 p.m., structure fire, 24123 E. 748 Road.
Death Notices
STORY, Vickie Lynn, 53, Tahlequah, truck driver. Died Nov. 20. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
