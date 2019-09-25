Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Howard Patrick Weir to Jack Lancaster.
Clinton R. Copeland to Kyla C. Jones.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Amanda Marie Hooper.
Norman Troy Fisher to Mitch Thompson.
Mitch Thompson to Reyes Rodriguez.
Ricky D. Vaughan to Erb Kimble.
William Darrell Jones to Billy L. Ford.
Jeri Breedlove to Barry Cochrane.
LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Danny Northington.
Misdemeanors
Jimmy Briggs - public intoxication.
Tammy Juanita Sanders - public intoxication and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Dayeri Escobedo - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Midland Funding, LLC v. John Cooper - indebtedness.
Bridget Barlow v. Casey Dawn Beaston - personal injury.
Mid America Mortgage, Inc v. Zachary Beaux Ellexson - foreclosure.
Zane Robert Norman v. The state of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Bobby Clifford Lindsey v. Mildred Turner, Etta Mae Dodson, James Weldon Lindsey, David Lloyd Lindsey, William Leonard Lindsey, Charles Floyd Lindsey, Robert Clay Lindsey and Joe Clyde Lindsey - quiet title.
Small Claims
Illinois River Real Estate v. Adele Murray - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Darren Eugene Spencer - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Rachel Margaret Mobbs v. Bryan Lynn Mobbs.
Tymber Thele Killian v. Shelby Killian.
Marriages
Joshua Edward Berner, 31, Tahlequah, and Samantha Means, 31, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
Sept. 24
Tahlequah FD: 10:20 a.m., smoke alarm, 508 E. Ward St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m., MVA, South Mission Avenue and Choctaw Street.
Death Notices
OOSAHWE, Jess Jim, 77, Hulbert, housekeeping supervisor, Cherokee Nation. Died Sept. 23. Services, Sept. 26, Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Towie Cemetery.
SMITH, Patsy Lavern (Carter), 83, homemaker. Died Sept. 21. Services, Sept 28, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Sept. 27, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.