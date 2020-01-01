Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kevin Martin to Kevin Martin.
Brian David Scott to Basil E. Scott III.
Felonies
Bradley Eugene Davis - burglary - second degree.
Jessie Darryl Duffield - failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Daniel Vann Laporte - burglary - second degree, knowingly receiving stolen property, and tampering with utilities.
Charles Nathaniel McReynolds - burglary - second degree.
Dalton James Poafpybitty - attempted robbery second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Dee Ann Sharp - public intoxication and resisting an officer.
Jereme David Baffuna - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, no security verification, speeding 11-14 mph over, and no seat belt.
Dylan Michael Yanez - burglary - second degree, stalking, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stormie Nicole Bird - unauthorized use of vehicle.
Samuel Allen Dreadfulwater - falsely personate to create liability.
Misdemeanors
Glenn Dale Hamby III - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam Pathkiller - malicious injury to person property.
Dalton James Poafpybitty - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Debra Piskie Ssalai - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Apolinar Aguilar-Magdaleno - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Bobbie Sue Bettis - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Sara Raelea Perkins - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Jerrael Dwight Wilson - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and driving left of center.
Nathanael Ryan Tucker - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Michael Scott Cole - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures.
Civils
American Express National Bank v. Matthew N. Boyd - breach of contract.
Divorces
P.C. Oglesbee K.D. Oglesbee.
Marriages
James William Caughman, 47, Tahlequah, and Amanda Kay Parker, 41, Hulbert.
Tyler Jess Shockley, 30, Tahlequah, and Sidni Elizabeth Declue, 26, Tahlequah.
Joshua Lee Harlin, 31, Tahlequah, and Serena Marie Scott, 27, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 30
Tahlequah FD: 1:20 p.m., MVA, 14986 W. Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 7:38 p.m., structure fire, 1219 W. Choctaw St.
