Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bill Rountree to Brian Miggletto.

Markie Lenee Hale to Lucky Choice Investments, LLC.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Lucinda Kay Frisbie.

Civils

Bank of America v. Larry Keys, Brenda Keys and Armstrong Bank - foreclosure.

Small Claims

South Breeze Mobile Manor v. Jessie Andre Poole and Amanda Rence Poole - entry and detainer.

Tyler Shockley v. Richard Phillips and Jordan Phillips - entry and detainer.

Bell Finance v. Ryan Michael Berry - petition for judgment.

Paternity

Rosetta Faith Caldwell v. Skyler A. Mahar - child support.

Marriages

Joshua Keaton Owen, 24, Tahlequah, and Rebecca Caitlin Tillman, 24, Tahlequah.

Death Notices

OOSAHWE, Jess Jim, 77, Hulbert, housekeeping supervisor, Cherokee Nation. Died Sept. 23. Services, Sept. 26, Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Towie Cemetery.

SMITH, Patsy Lavern (Carter), 83, homemaker. Died Sept. 21. Services, Sept 28, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Sept. 27, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.

