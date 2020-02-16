Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Don H. Wade to Juan Jose Rosas.
Jerre F. Blythe to Holly A. Smith.
Thomas Yang to Thomas Yang.
Felonies
Brandy Griffin - possession of stolen vehicle.
Ahrayon Oevid Wilcox - eluding a police officer, resisting an oficer, destroying evidence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and failure to dim lights.
Rachel Donley Wappler - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Navy Credit Federal Union v. Misty Kirk - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Jeannetta Boyden - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Jessica Wood v. Larry Hyams - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Julie Morgan v. Michael Edward Brave.
Divorces
Larry Smith v. Sherilyn Dawn Smith.
Jason Enoch Wagner v. Yadira I. Wagner.
Marriages
Mergim Shala, 27, Tahlequah, and Albina Smakolli, 21, Tahlequah.
Tande Lynn Bell Bever, 28, Hulbert, and Holly Bess Foster, 23, Hulbert.
Jaime Herrera Jr., 21, Tahlequah, and Mariam Flores Olivas, 20, Tahlequah.
Richard William Acorn, 42, Stilwell, and Lasha Linette Newman, 33, Stilwell.
Traffic Report
Kristopher Lewis Guinn - driving left of center in marked zone.
Roxana Wilden - speeding 16-20 mph over.
David Tyler Watts - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Blake Cole Boer - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kaleb Orion Kingfisher - no security verification.
Kyp Bradley Hummingbird - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kenneth Earl Logsdon Jr. - taxes due state.
Kelsey Lynn Rucker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tyler Jeffrey O'Connell - no seat belt.
Shane Coy Clayton - no seat belt.
Gregory Dean Hurt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Courtney Ann Beard - failure to yield from county road.
Maya Neshae Dabney - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Edward Teehee - taxes due state.
Skyla Wray Delong - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brenda Ramos - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zachary Dean Cordray Cochran - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jonathan Joseph Crow - throwing lighted substance on roadway.
Andrew Plummer - taxes due state.
Amber Marie Kelley - driving under suspension.
Noel Maldonado - no driver's license and no security verification.
Caley Grace Bailey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anna Leigh Craig - no seat belt.
Elizabeth Lorean Higgins - failure to yield from county road.
Deborah Lynn Thurber - no security verification.
Jerred Levi Thomas - no seat belt.
Makenze Jewell McGinnis - speed not reasonable and proper.
Chloe Mae Cooper - fail to keep in proper lane.
Jordan Anne Colbert - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Melissa Renee Guinn - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Alyssa Renee Bacon - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jahna Lea Hill - 1-10 mph over.
Saul Medina-Chavez - no seat belt.
Drake Edward Cape Haworth - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Rusty Lee Raue - no seat belt.
Yahya Mahmoud Ahmad - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Morgan Brooke Guinn - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Gaye Lajean Wheeler - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Fire Runs
Feb. 13
Tahlequah FD: 12:02 a.m., fire alarm, 112 Main Parkway.
