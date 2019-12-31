Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William S. Swindler to William D. Perkins.
Jodell M. Halliger to Joseph L. Simpson.
Richard Zellner to Carl Luke Osborne.
Sandy J. Crosslin to Dustin Crosslin.
Lewis Faddis to Stone Anthony Faddis.
Sheila M. Henson & Bob E. Henson, LLC to Luke O. Smith.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Akia Properties, LLC.
Michael Todd Hembree to Jayden Ray.
Felonies
Kyle Leon Pritchett - distribution of a controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute, knowingly receiving stolen property, accessory to felony, and unauthorized use of vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Dustin Wayne Sanders - eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Blake Davis Boss - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Kyle Leon Pritchett - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Corey Tyler Cook - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
American Express National Bank v. Dorothy Creason - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Shirley A. Trick v. Kyle Johnson - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Brandon Ray Hadley, 26, Tahlequah, and Erica Danielle Sampson, 26, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 28
Tahlequah FD: 2:35 a.m., gas leak, North Vinita Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:05 a.m., vehicle fire, Patti June Street.
Tahlequah FD: 11:49 a.m., MVC, South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 12:06 p.m., fire alarm, 15280 North Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 7:46 p.m., structure fire, 900 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:26 p.m., structure fire, 18112 S. 551 Road.
Dec. 29
Tahlequah FD: 7:05 a.m., MVA, Mud Valley Road and Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:41 p.m., EMS assist, 128 S. Mockingbird Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 5:54 p.m., MVA, Highway 51 and South Welling Road.
Dec. 30
Tahlequah FD: 2:36 a.m., EMS assist, 128 S. Mockingbird Lane.
