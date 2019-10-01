Court Report
Felonies
Jimmie Beth Falling - bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage), driving under suspension, no driver's license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Hellen L. Jones - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Craig Hall - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Thomas Eugene Jumper - obstructing an officer, driving under suspension and defective equipment.
Small Claims
Hal Gage and Mary Gage v. Michelle Angel - entry and detainer.
Shirley Zheng Ian v. Samantha Cagal - entry and detainer.
Richard Liu Liu v. Kyle Jones and J&M Construction & Demolition - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Stanley Dugger v. Ericka Dugger.
Crystal Dodd v. Harold Cooper III.
Divorces
Lista Marie Watkins v. Joe Watkins.
Marriages
Kane Ray Teague, 21, Tahlequah, and Mariah Brooke Collins, 21, Tahlequah.
Robert William Leroy Gibson, 30, Tahlequah, and Christi Jannel Fleming, 29, Tahlequah.
Russell Wayne Higgins, 53, Iola, and Lucinda Marie Alesich, 43, Iola.
Traffic Report
Norma Jean Romain - no seat belt.
Jeffy Lynn Bean - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Deaven Ashton Noe - no seat belt.
Katelyn Ann Capps - no seat belt.
Tyler Berkley Seay - no seat belt.
Logan Michael Kinsesy - no seat belt.
Octavio J. Martinez-Castillo - no seat belt.
Cade Bradley Waltman - no seat belt.
Peyton John Stevens - no seat belt.
Reginald Joseph Carmon - failure to stop at stop sign.
Dylan Jay Hood - failure to stop at stop sign.
Shelia M. Denton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Terry William Tipton - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.
Konner Exavier Rowan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jose Bernardo Vega-Avila - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Kobey Thomas Baker - no seat belt.
Paul Edward Muskrat - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Angela Dawn Briggs - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bethany Louann Brookshire - no seat belt.
Robert William Leroy Gibson - expired registration.
Fire Runs
Sept. 27
Lowrey FD: 8:25 a.m., medical assist, E. 680 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:19 a.m., smoke investigation, West Choctaw Street and South Seminole Avenue.
Lowrey FD: 11:19 a.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 1:32 p.m., EMS assist, 530 Summit Ave.
Sept. 28
Tahlequah FD: 9:34 a.m., alarm, 811 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:19 p.m., gas leak, 3382 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:12 p.m., MVA, N. 525 Road and Steely Hollow Road.
Death Notices
GLADD, Evelyn Loye, 79, food/event coordinator. Died Sept. 27. Services, Oct. 2, 11 a.m., Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson.
FLUTE, Leo "Paw Paw," 81, Corinth, Texas, turbine engine specialist. Died Sept. 26. Services, Oct. 1, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment, Oct. 1, 3 p.m., McIntosh Cemetery in Eufaula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.