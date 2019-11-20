Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Kristin Elizabeth Myers to Coleman Cox.
Coleman Lee Cox to Amy J. Meigs.
Irma Moore to Kevin Childress.
Irma Moore to David Jones.
Corey William Bell to Duffy Xiong.
Jeffrey Wayne Albjerg to Ronald W. Laughlin.
Laney Stover to Housing Authority.
Rita Deason to Housing Authority.
Brian Miggletto to Jonathan Hatley.
Bobby Slover to Jamie W. Thompson.
Jimmie L. Wofford to Erin Slosson.
Charlotte Martin to Brian Kirk.
Felonies
Brian Joseph Osburn - domestic assault and battery by strangulation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, robbery by force and fear.
Dakota Lynn Judd - embezzlement.
Dylan Cain Holmes - domestic abuse - assault and battery, disrupting an emergency telephone call.
Misdemeanors
Delois Eugene Jarvis - driving under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license, no security verification, failure to pay taxed due state, no seat belt.
Corey Wayne Christie - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, public intoxication.
Isaiah B. Westmoreland - obstructing an officer.
Jazmyne Deshae Davison - leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Tyler Enrich Landess - domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Ricky Degase - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Erik Patrick Lane - uttering a forged instrument.
Claudette Jean Bailey - public intoxication.
Adams Gotwals Lloyd - threat or harassment by electronic means.
Jennifer Diane Ballard - obtaining merchandise/service by bogus check.
Robin L. Ellis-Stelle - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Southwest Stage Fund D/B/A v. James Hurt Jr.
Brant Bertrand v. Title to ATV.
State of Oklahoma, District Attorney Jack Thorp v. Blackrain ordinance .223, Palmetto .22 rifle, Lawrence Fishinghawk.
MHC Homes Oklahoma LLC. v. title to mobile home.
Jimmy Pendergraft v. title to motor vehicle.
George Miller and Chris Miller v. title to motor vehicle.
Greg Esau v. title to boat.
Justin Phillips v. title to motor vehicle.
Al Siebert v. title to motor vehicle.
Jeremy Porter v. title to motor vehicle.
Small Claims
Bailey Law PLC v. Danny Smith.
First Fidelity Loans LLC v. Betty Jean Wickliffe.
Protective Orders
Jessica Nott v. Jose Francisc Fuentes Jr.
Walter Everett v. Samuel Taylor Everett.
Fire Runs
Nov. 20
Tahlequah FD: 6:06 a.m., electrical hazard, 15126 W. 733 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:30 a.m., public assistance, 1203 S. Maple Ave.
