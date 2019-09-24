Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Johnny Mark Kirk to Joe Marvin Collins.

Marcus Fears to Terrye Dobbins.

Misdemeanors

Trae Allen Cordell - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no security verification.

Charles P. Thompson - disturbing the peace.

Jobey Kyle Still - domestic abuse - assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.

Civils

Onemain Financial, Inc v. Leah L. Snow - indebtedness.

Velocity Investments, LLC v. John Paul Phillips - indebtedness.

Firstar Bank v. Derek Boswell - foreclosure.

Velocity Investments, Inc v. Kimberly S. Holdridge - indebtedness.

Jaime Herrera v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Vechil Eller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Dixie Finance v. Mary Mathews - petition for judgment.

Action Loan v. Sir Anthony J. Harris - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Brandon Joseph Looney v. Latisha Amanda Looney.

Marriages

Joel William Moeller, 24, Tahlequah, and Miranda Dorthea Kay Sinks, 19, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Sept. 20

Tahlequah FD: 6:46 p.m., electrical hazard, 2204 Woodland Lane.

Tahlequah FD: 7:29 p.m., MVA, State Highway 51 and Pecan Creek Circle.

Tahlequah FD: 7:56 p.m., fire alarm, 1103 Seminary Ave.

Sept 21

Tahlequah FD: 7:33 a.m., structure fire, 124 W. Shawnee St.

Tahlequah FD: 5: 21 p.m., citizen complaint, 125 E. First St.

Sept. 22

Tahlequah FD: 5:37 p.m., East Downing Street and Muskogee Avenue.

