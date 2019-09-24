Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Johnny Mark Kirk to Joe Marvin Collins.
Marcus Fears to Terrye Dobbins.
Misdemeanors
Trae Allen Cordell - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Charles P. Thompson - disturbing the peace.
Jobey Kyle Still - domestic abuse - assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Civils
Onemain Financial, Inc v. Leah L. Snow - indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. John Paul Phillips - indebtedness.
Firstar Bank v. Derek Boswell - foreclosure.
Velocity Investments, Inc v. Kimberly S. Holdridge - indebtedness.
Jaime Herrera v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Vechil Eller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Dixie Finance v. Mary Mathews - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Sir Anthony J. Harris - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Brandon Joseph Looney v. Latisha Amanda Looney.
Marriages
Joel William Moeller, 24, Tahlequah, and Miranda Dorthea Kay Sinks, 19, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 20
Tahlequah FD: 6:46 p.m., electrical hazard, 2204 Woodland Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 7:29 p.m., MVA, State Highway 51 and Pecan Creek Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 7:56 p.m., fire alarm, 1103 Seminary Ave.
Sept 21
Tahlequah FD: 7:33 a.m., structure fire, 124 W. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD: 5: 21 p.m., citizen complaint, 125 E. First St.
Sept. 22
Tahlequah FD: 5:37 p.m., East Downing Street and Muskogee Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.