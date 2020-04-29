Our commitment to providing Tahlequah with helpful local information during the coronavirus crisis has been widely appreciated by many of you as a vital public service - and for that we are thankful.
However, current economic conditions hit the Tahlequah Daily Press hard. Advertising revenue has precipitously declined, adding to what had already been tough headwinds facing the newspaper industry. As a result, we must restructure so we can continue to be your reliable and primary source for local news in the future.
Beginning Friday, May 1, the TDP will reduce publishing and delivering the newspaper to subscribers and newsstands three days a week: Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday. We are discontinuing the Wednesday and Friday papers. As a subscriber, you will still have unlimited access to complete local and state news and sports on our website (www.tahlequahdailypress.com) every day of the week. And on non-print Wednesday and Friday, you can access our electronic newspaper by clicking on the "E-Paper" item at the left top of the web page. It has several advantages for customers:
• It's an exact replica of the print newspaper; same format, same pages.
• It's available wherever you go, whenever you want on a computer, tablet or phone.
• It comes earlier than the print paper, usually between 4 and 5 each morning in your inbox.
• You can enlarge the type as big as you want for easier reading.
• Stories and photos can be easily shared or emailed.
• The E-Paper is never late. And it is never wet.
If you need assistance to activate the digital portion of your subscription or locate the E-Paper, contact our Subscriber Services Department at (866) 770-7991 and a representative will be glad to get you set up. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our local journalism. Call the Subscriber Services to start print delivery and-or online activation.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. Yet Tahlequah is a remarkable community with people who truly care about one another with the same spirit that drives us to inform you every day about news it needs and wants. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. That support matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our changes, please contact me at publisher@tahlequahdailypress.com. We pray everybody stays well and safe.
Publisher Gary Jackson
