For the second consecutive year, the Tahlequah Daily Press has been named the 2020 Newspaper of the Year for Division III in the nationwide Best of CNHI contest.
Executive Editor Kim Poindexter took home the Editorial Writer of the Year award for Division III, and was a finalist for Division III Columnist of the Year. She was named top columnist last year.
Sports Editor Byron Beers was also a finalist for the Division III Sports Writer of the Year and for Photographer of the Year honors.
Judges said the Daily Press has a "deep understanding" and coverage of its community, and that the paper has a solid sense of its market. They commented on "the noteworthy reporting on Indigenous American issues, highlighted by a weekly page of tribal news," and said the paper also "provided thorough coverage of the Supreme Court's landmark ruling that major parts of eastern Oklahoma remain under the jurisdiction of five Indigenous tribes and not the state. ... Spunky editorial page that generates reader response in print and online." Judges were also impressed by TDP's website activity, including the weekly Saturday Forum on Facebook./
According to the judges, Poindexter has "consistently forcefully written editorials that give the newspaper a voice in the community."
"Poindexter does not shy away from controversial topics in her small town. She writes with vigor on such issues such as the inappropriateness of the Confederate Battle Flag, private militia groups showing up at peaceful protests, and chastising the federal EPA and Oklahoma governor for trying to wrest land from Native American tribes in Eastern Oklahoma. Editorials are meant to influence public opinion, and Poindexter is doing a good job of writing to that goal," the judges wrote.
