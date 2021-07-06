Dallis sworn in as municipal judge

Rachel Dallis was sworn in as the Tahlequah Municipal Judge Tuesday morning.
Dallis was temporarily appointed as acting judge in place of Donn Baker, who passed away from COVID-19 in November.
"I am beyond honored to have been sworn in as municipal judge," said Dallis. "The shoes left to fill by Judge Donn Baker are impossibly huge and he is sorely missed."
Dallis had told the public, when she was appointed, that the community lost an icon, and there was no one who loved the law as much as Baker did.
She called him a mentor, colleague, and friend.
"He was an amazing judge and lawyer. I hope to honor his legacy and continue serving my community through serving as the city judge. I am thankful for this opportunity and excited to serve," said Dallis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.