Officials with the Department of Environmental Quality say the effluent condition at the Tahlequah wastewater treatment plant is improving, and operational changes are being made to ensure an expedited recovery of the system.
The illegal dumping of an unknown substance into one of the city’s manholes damaged two of the sequencing batch reactors at the plant. At press time Thursday, results from the last samples had not been received.
“We anticipate the city will have sample results either [Thursday] or [Friday],” said Erin Hatfield, director of the office of communications and education for DEQ.
Since the incident happened, staff have worked to correct the damage by reseeding bacteria into the tanks, trying to bring them back into balance.
“Preliminary results [showed] a strange commercial discharge,” said Hatfield. “They also showed low oxygen levels.”
Because a biological treatment system was impacted, said Hatfield, it is difficult to determine how long it will take for the tanks to fully recover.
Sightings of partially treated sewage in the creek below the plant were reported by Ed Brocksmith, a founder of Save the Illinois River Inc. Treated water is released into Town Branch Creek. A map supplied by DEQ shows the location of the release just below the plant on East Powell Road.
“I have seen a lot of sewage in my time, in various creeks, and that’s what it looks like – partially treated sewage,” said Brocksmith in an earlier interview.
David Lindsey, plant foreman, said earlier that the plant has never released raw sludge into the waterway.
“The basins that are sick will produce kind of a milky, slight tint to the water, but that’s not sewage,” said Lindsey. “Everything gets filtered and put through the UV for disinfection. So everything is treated.”
According to Hatfield, the raw wastewater goes through the entire treatment process prior to being discharged.
“Due to the impairment of the biological process, less than fully treated wastewater is being discharged,” said Hatfield.
When unpermitted discharge happens, DEQ has processes in place to be notified quickly and has specific steps to remedy the situation, said Hatfield. Tahlequah’s wastewater plant is required to self-report on permit compliance monthly, and a facility the size of Tahlequah’s is audited annually by DEQ’s Water Quality Division, as well as through routine inspections by trained staff in DEQ’s Environmental Complaints and Local Services Division.
“If violations are observed or reported, DEQ has procedures for implementing enforcement actions to bring the facility back into compliance,” said Hatfield.
The color of the water in the tanks is an indicator of the unit’s health. The odor of a damaged tank is noxious, while a healthy one has an earthy smell.
According to Darrell Curtis, supervisor of the wastewater plant, the problem started with something being dumped illegally into one of the city’s manholes. The same kind of incident happened in April.
“We suspect it’s probably one of those grease trap recovery people who isn’t paying for proper disposal,” Curtis said in an earlier interview.
Because the bacteria die-off happened so fast, Curtis said it had to be a pesticide or petroleum product.
“This killed [the bacteria] in three or four days,” said Curtis.
Tahlequah’s wastewater plant does not accept grease trap or septic system waste.
According to DEQ, no advisory to the public will be released until results of sample tests are available.
