Dan Boren appointed to First United board

OKLAHOMA CITY - First United has appointed Dan Boren, Chickasaw Nation's secretary of commerce, to its board of directors.
First United's board consists of 11 outside directors, each representing leadership experience and expertise from various industries, and is led by Chairman and CEO Greg Massey.
Boren, the former Democratic U.S. Representative for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District, previously served two years as the Oklahoma president and chief banking officer at First United Bank.
In that capacity, he was tasked with overseeing and providing leadership, as well as helping foster growth and promoting the bank's purpose, values, and pillars of its core message to "Spend Life Wisely" to all Oklahoma banking locations.
"We are very excited to welcome Dan to our Board of Directors. He is passionate about serving Oklahoma and his experience, knowledge, and deep desire to make an impact will continue to be an asset within our organization," said Greg Massey, CEO of First United Bank.
Heavily involved in many professional and civic organizations, Boren also currently serves on the boards of the Jasmine Moran Children's Museum, Seminole State College Educational Foundation, OU Children's Hospital Foundation, Oklahoma Academy, Domestic Energy Producers Alliance, Sovereign Asset Management, Sovereign Native Holdco, the Last Frontier Council, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma Bankers Association, Swift MD, Infinity Capital Partners, Soldier Strong and an Advisory Board Member for Leadership Oklahoma, a member of the Consumer Bankers Association Government Relations Council, and the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.
First United said its purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
