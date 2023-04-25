National Dance Week takes place the last week of April and many locals use art form as creative outlet and a way to have fun.
Ricardo Oropeza, staff advisor for Northeastern State University's Impressions Dance Company, said moving to the beat is important for several reasons.
"Aside from learning an incredible art and skillset, [dance] teaches you discipline, work ethic, responsibility, sportsmanship, and consistency," said Oropeza. "Additionally, you learn to be more self-confident and creative the more you do it."
Lena Gladkova-Huffman, owner of the Academy of Performing Arts, said dance not only benefits someone physically but mentally, as well.
"It creates better mental health because the dancers are allowed to have a safe space where they can leave their problems aside and just focus on a different set of emotions and a different set of movements than [their] everyday tasks and worries. The answer is also a creative area where any dancer can add to choreography," said Gladkova-Huffman.
Jill Burns, mother of dancer Julianne Burns, said dance has offered her daughter several opportunities – such as being a part of the McAfferty Irish dance team and APA company competitive team – and given her the chance to travel. Burns said her daughter has also developed confidence and bravery from performing.
"She's learned not only grace and the value of hard work and goal setting, [but] how to prioritize and juggle lots of schedules," said Burns. "She's learned teamwork by being a part of something bigger than herself."
At the college level, Oropeza said he believes having any kind of dance experience is important for everyone, especially those who are wanting to stay active and find a like-minded community.
"I tell everyone, 'Whether you have tried it or not, have dance experience or not, [you] should try it,'" said Oropeza. "The benefits are great, especially physically. You learn more about your capabilities and the creativity that develops within each individual."
Kateyln Brinkley, a member of the Impressions Dance Company and Student Leadership Team, said dancing allows her to be creative. Brinkley has grown up dancing and said it's a large part of her identity.
"I’ve danced my whole life, so I don’t really know what I’d do if I wasn’t dancing," said Brinkley. "As a whole, I think it’s important for a lot of reasons. Dance has a lot of history and culture for a lot of different groups. It’s also a way to be creative and get people’s attention on important topics. I’ve seen many dances done on love, [sexual assault], discrimination, and more."
Dance also provides opportunities for young performers. For example, the APA is hosting an Irish dance competition called the Red Fern Feis on April 29 and Cherokee Capital Feis on April 30, where 150 dancers from all over the United States will come to compete.
Being a dancer has not only helped some make friends, but also gain self-confidence.
"I've had the pleasure of watching people who have never danced [before] go from a beginner just taking classes to a choreographer to a soloist," said Brinkley. "I think it’s amazing that dance can give people that much confidence."
Gladkova-Huffman teaches people from the age of two-and-a-half to 50. Gladkova-Huffman said dancing is different for each age group, as children often do it just for fun, teenagers use the class as a way to work through the hardships of adolescence, and many adults do it for exercise or to reach a certain achievement.
Julia Childers, a member of Impressions' Student Leadership Team, said dancing wasn't really on her radar before she went to college. Childers said dance is now a way for her to relieve stress and just have fun, whether that is on stage at a recital or at home in the kitchen.
"I get to express myself however I want to, whether I'm upset or happy or whatever. It's something that's entirely expressive and just really freeing," said Childers.
Childers said dancing is for everyone, not just those who have received training.
"I just hope that people can use it as a space where they can heal or just have fun," said Childers. "I think that dancing is just a good outlet for everybody."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.