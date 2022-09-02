Auditions for this year's highly anticipated production of "The Nutcracker" are just around the corner, Sept. 9-10, with the actual show taking the stage Dec. 16-18.
The Academy of Performing Arts owner Lena Gladkova-Huffman said the annual production of "The Nutcracker" is put on by the nonprofit she originally started, called Encore! Performance Society. She said the show not only allows Tahlequah performers to participate, but it also invites performers from other areas to get involved.
"When we do large productions like this, we invite anybody from all sorts of dance studios. We have dancers from Tulsa coming, we have dancers from Arkansas; it doesn't matter where you dance, we want them to bring and use all of their skills," said Gladkova-Huffman.
Alexandra Barnett, 10, a dancer at APA, said she is excited for the upcoming production, in which she has participated for several years.
"I'm absolutely in love with ballet," said Alexandra. "I always seem to have fun in it, and it makes so many connections with so many people because there will be people in 'The Nutcracker' from different studios."
Brandi Bryant, Alexandra Barnett's mom, thinks her daughter performing in a space with an instructor who focuses on uniting communities is a big deal. She said the connections Encore and the APA make for the dancers is an important aspect of the arts.
"With 'The Nutcracker,' you get to see the different dancers getting to know each other and working together and creating something amazing, and getting better at their own art form. It's wonderful," said Bryant.
For people who do not consider themselves to be dancers yet, Lena Gladkova-Huffman said 'The Nutcracker' is a great way to try for the first time.
She said dancers 3 years and older can perform in the production.
"If you haven't had any dance experience, 'The Nutcracker' is the ballet to try and be in to see if you like dancing and performing on stage because it's so friendly to different abilities and skill levels," said Gladkova-Huffman.
APA dancer Ella Mae Whisenhunt, 13, has been with the dance studio for about nine years, and she agrees this ballet is for everyone.
"I feel like 'The Nutcracker' is for all ages and all levels because each dance is very easy to pick up, and it also looks cool," said Whisenhunt.
Whisenhunt said she enjoys dance and these types of productions because she can pretend to be someone other than her shy self, which helps build her self-confidence.
Gladkova-Huffman said the production allows her dance studio to show the community the various skills and hard work of her students. Her goal as the choreographer is to encourage performers from different communities feel like they are all a part of one group.
"The Nutcracker" was not staged in Tahlequah last year due to the theater's being unavailable, but Gladkova-Huffman said she is hopeful they will return this year.
Other than the upcoming December performance, Gladkova-Huffman said the Academy of Performing Arts will be starting a new acrobatic dance program and a character dance class, which will be open to the public and not just her group.
The APA is also restarting its adult program this year on Sept. 12 after a hiatus due to COVID-19.
