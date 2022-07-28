Tahlequah High School's Pom Squad is raising funds to help pay for a trip to New York City to participate in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Amy Wright, coach of the squad, said their payment deadline is Sept. 15, and the trip will cost about $3,000 per child, including airfare and entertainment.
“We are doing as much fundraising as we possibly can before we have to pay out of pocket,” said Wright.
The trip is open to all 24 members of the team, but Wright thinks about 16 girls are set to go.
A few members of the team were able to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2019, after they were nominated by a dance camp they attended. But the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them from returning.
“The time is finally right to be able to travel again and get to enjoy this opportunity,” said Wright.
Wright said every time the group goes on a trip, even if it is just to an area ballgame, they always seem to bond with one another.
Natalie Edwards, pom squad member and a THS junior, considers the event an opportunity for the team to grow closer. Edwards said she was among those who took part in the 2019 trip.
“It’s a really fun experience and you get to connect with so many people from around the country, and it’s just an overall experience that we will remember for forever,” she said.
Another Pom Squad member, THS senior Lauren Jones, said this will be her first year to perform in the parade. She thinks this will help open up opportunities for new members.
“Everybody can see it on TV, so it can be like a recruitment-type thing. Some people might be like, ‘Oh, the THS pom team gets to be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Maybe, I should do that, too,'” she said.
THS freshman and pom team member Raylea Cochran agrees the event is important for the team, but also for Tahlequah.
“Well, most people think, ‘Oh, all there is in Tahlequah is Cherokee history and that’s it,’ but we want to show them there is more to it than just that,” she said.
Other tentative fundraising events are also in the works.
“We can always go places, but we always want to come home. We can always come to Tahlequah, but I love to just give them the experience and show them what’s out there,” said Wright.
You can help
Wright said donations can be given to specific team members by contacting the individuals directly, or they can donate to the entire team by contacting her at wrighta@tahlequahschools.org.
