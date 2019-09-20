DAR celebrates Constitution Week

The Constitution is a living document that assures each citizen the freedoms Americans most cherish and appreciate. Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution view it as their responsibility to keep their ancestors' legacy alive by promoting the ideals established in the Constitution that those ancestors fought so valiantly to bequeath to their descendants.
Each year, during the week of September 17-23, citizens of the United States celebrate that historic document.
In order to commemorate and honor the monumental accomplishment of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution made the first resolution for Constitution Week in April 1955, and immediately sent that resolution to the United States Congress for its consideration. The NSDAR resolution was ultimately passed by both Houses of Congress, and proclaimed by President Eisenhower on Aug. 19, 1955.
The first observance of Constitution Week was so successful that, on Jan. 5, 1956, Senator William F. Knowland of California introduced a Senate Joint Resolution to have the president designate Sept. 17-23 annually as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted on July 23 and signed into Public Law 915 on Aug. 2, 1956.
This year, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city of Tahlequah.
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization with a membership composed of women, ages 18 and above, who have proved their direct descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided essential patriotic support of some kind during the American Revolution. For further information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.