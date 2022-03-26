DAR celebrates Women's History Month

Members of Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, met recently with Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron to receive her official Mayoral Proclamation naming March as "Women's History Month" in Tahlequah.
The NSDAR, through its American History Committee, emphasizes the role of women, past and present, in American history, in addition to sponsoring various essay contests for students.
In part, the proclamation states that American women of every race, class and ethnic background have historically contributed to the growth and strength of the nation in countless recorded and unrecorded ways, and continue to play a critical role in every sphere of American life.
In the nation's history and continuing into its future, women have served as leaders of every major progressive social movement, notably in such areas as suffrage, the abolitionist movement, the emancipation movement, the industrial labor movement, the civil rights movement, and the peace movement to create a more fair and just society for all.
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization with a membership composed of women, ages 18 and older, who have proved direct descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided support of some kind during the American Revolution - April 19, 1775, Battle of Lexington, to Nov. 26, 1783, withdrawal of British forces from New York. For further information, log on to the National Society website, www.dar.org, the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar2.weebly.com the chapter's website http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com/, contact a chapter member or officer, or call 918-636-9772.
