DAR chapter celebrates Constitution Week

Each year during the week of Sept. 17-23, citizens of the United States celebrate the Constitution, the written guarantor of Americans' most cherished freedoms.
This year marks the 233rd anniversary of that document's formal signing on Sept. 17, 1787, by the members of the Constitutional Convention meeting in Philadelphia to revise the Articles of Confederation. From May to September of that year, the members of the Convention had engaged in heated debates to forge the document under the direction of Convention President George Washington.
Proposals debated included such concepts as having a chief executive and senators who would be elected for life. Small states were pitted against large states; slave states against free states. George Washington wrote, "I almost despair of seeing a favorable issue to the proceedings of the Convention, and do therefore repent having had any agency in the business." But, a series of compromises by these true early statesmen resulted in agreement.
On Sept. 15, 1787, a roll call of the 12 participating state delegations provided unanimous acceptance of the Constitution. The preamble, written by Gouverneur Morris, trumpets that unanimity with its ringing "We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union. . ."
To commemorate and honor that accomplishment, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution made the first resolution for Constitution Week in April 1955, and immediately sent that resolution to the United States Congress for its consideration. The NSDAR resolution was ultimately passed by both Houses of Congress, and proclaimed by President Eisenhower on Aug. 19, 1955.
The first observance of Constitution Week was so successful that on Jan. 5, 1956, Senator William F. Knowland of California introduced a Senate Joint Resolution to have the president designate Sept. 17-23 annually as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted on July 23 and signed into Public Law 915 on Aug. 2, 1956.
In 2004, the United States Congress passed a provision that every school and college that receives federal money must teach about the Constitution on Sept. 17 of each year - a day which has been named "Constitution Day and Citizenship Day." The provision, authored by Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia, and enforced by the Education Department, has as its mission the education of America's students concerning one of the country's most important documents, which impacts every facet of their lives.
Tahlequah's Cherokee Capital Chapter, together with DAR chapters across the state and nation, hopes that all citizens will become more knowledgeable of the Constitution. Additionally, Mayor Sue Catron presented local DAR members with a Proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23, Constitution Week in the city of Tahlequah.
For further information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
