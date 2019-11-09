DAR chapter celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Each year, Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, joins with other DAR chapters throughout the United States to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in November.
Through its American Indians Committee, NSDAR continues its pledge to respect and value Native Americans through education, promotion of cultural activities, and financial and material assistance to the DAR-supported schools of Bacone College in Muskogee and Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Oregon, as well as the American Indian Youth Summer Camps and scholarships available for Native American youth.
The first American Indian Day in a state was proclaimed by the governor of New York in 1916. In 1990, President George H. W. Bush signed a joint congressional resolution naming November as "National American Indian Heritage Month," beginning a practice that has been issued annually since that time.
Cherokee Capital Chapter members are proud of the Native American heritage of Tahlequah, as the capital of the Cherokee Nation, and of the chapter's many Native American members, a number of whom have achieved NSDAR membership through tracing their heritage to Nancy Ward, "Beloved Woman of the Cherokees" and herself a revered patriot ancestor for the Society.
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization with a membership composed of women, ages 18 and above, who have proved their direct descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided essential patriotic support of some kind during the American Revolution.
For further information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
