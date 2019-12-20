DAR chapter discusses plastic pollution, 15th amendment

Members of Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the historic Thompson House, with co-hostesses Pam Anderson and Melody DuVal serving Christmas-themed refreshments.
Chapter Regent Valerie Hebler and Chapter Chaplain Donna Rice opened the meeting with the DAR ritual.
The program consisted of the singing of Christmas carols accompanied by Beth Herrington, with Herrington also recounting memories of her former students and family. Members also shared memories of what they considered to be their best Christmas gifts, with the memories ranging from the amusing to the tearful.
Jana Moss-Muesegaes gave the NSDAR president general's message, which asked that all members offer up special prayers for those serving in the Armed Forces. Diane Poteete Johnston gave the National Defense report, reminding members of the World War II December 1945 Battle of the Bulge, which resulted in greater loss of life that the D-Day Landing. Johnston also spoke about the Wreaths Across America campaign and urged members to visit Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Wreaths at the cemetery are the result of work by Wreaths for Fallen Heroes and Wreaths Across America.
Sharon DeLoache gave the American Indian Minute, detailing the Snyder Act of 1924 which admitted Native Americans born in the U.S. to full U.S. citizenship. Though the 15th Amendment, passed in 1870, granted all U.S. citizens the right to vote regardless of race, it wasn't until the Snyder Act that Native Americans could enjoy the rights granted by this amendment. Even after the Act's passage, it would be over 40 years before all 50 states allowed Native Americans to vote.
The Conservation Minute, given by Chapter Treasurer Terrie Ussery, stressed the importance of educating the public concerning the impact of plastic pollution and to do all that they could by reducing, reusing, and recycling plastics.
Susie Eden gave the DAR Service to veterans report, enumerating donations to the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center of cookies, bottled water, and magazines, along with donations of socks, lotion, magazines, and Christmas cards to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.
DeLoache also gave the DAR Project Patriot report, sharing that the chapter has donated more than 10,000 grocery coupons to U.S. Military Bases overseas. Thank-you messages to the chapter had been received from bases in Guam and Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Another thank-you note came from the Hindman Settlement School in Hindman, Kentucky, to which the chapter had donated used computer ink cartridges for recycling for which the school is reimbursed. The school is sponsored and partially supported by NSDAR chapters throughout America. Chapter Recording Secretary Neoma Core also conveyed to the group thanks from Help in Crisis for the toiletries donated by chapter members at the November meeting. Regent Hebler also read a thank-you card from the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center for the monthly donations of cookies and bottled water.
Chapter Regent Hebler began organization for the Chapter Awards Reception which will take place at the February meeting. The reception honors all student winners of the American History, Christopher Columbus, and DAR Good Citizen Contests, as well as those adults receiving awards for Community Service.
The next meeting of the chapter will be Jan. 21 at the St. Brigid Catholic Church Activity Center, with Neoma Core and Wilma Baldridge providing refreshments, and Ussery in charge of the program. The co-hostesses will begin serving refreshments at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting to begin at 7.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization with a membership composed of women, ages 18 and above, who have proved their direct descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided essential patriotic support of some kind during the American Revolution. For further information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
