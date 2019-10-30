DAR chapter honors Society's Founders

Members of Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, gathered at St. Brigid Catholic Church Activity Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, for the regular monthly meeting, with Robin Mooney and Patty Hall providing refreshments.
Following the opening ritual, led by Chapter Regent Valerie Hebler and Chapter Chaplain Donna Rice, Sharon DeLoache gave the program on the NSDAR Founders and the building of the Society's national headquarters in Washington, D.C. Begun on Oct. 11, 1890, through the work of four women, NSDAR recently verified its one-millionth member with about 200,000 active members in 3,000 chapters throughout America, as well as in Europe, Japan, Australia, and the Bahamas and other locations.
The four founders - Eugenia Washington, Mary Desha, Ellen Walworth, and Mary Smith Lockwood - had all experienced the horrors of the Civil War, as both southerners and northerners, and worked together to create a society of women who celebrated their descent from Revolutionary War patriots. One of the initial goals was to create a permanent home that would also serve as a museum to house historical relics. Their goal was realized with the building, in 1915, of Memorial Continental Hall - the first element of the National Headquarters, which grew to cover an entire city block and includes Constitution Hall.
DeLoache was assisted by members Susie Eden, Jo Ellen Rogers, Jana Moss-Muesegaes, and Wilma Baldridge, who each presented a brief biography of one of the founders. Committee reports were given, including DAR Service to Veterans Report by Chairman Susie Eden. She reported the commitment to provide cookies and bottled water to the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center, as well as items to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee. She reported the Cherokee County Veterans Council would hold its Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9, rather than Nov. 11. Eden reminded members of the tradition to assist in providing cookies at the gazebo before the parade. That tradition had been begun by long-time member Sally Ross and her family.
In the Project Patriot Committee, DeLoache reported that in September, she mailed almost 3,000 grocery coupons to American military bases overseas where military families can redeem them at base facilities. The chapter has given almost 9,000 coupons to overseas military families so far this year. Neoma Core is chairman for the Women's Issues Committee, whose National theme is "Preventing Domestic Violence." Members will donate items to Tahlequah's Help In Crisis at the next meeting.
The next meeting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Activity Center of St. Brigid Catholic Church, with co-hostesses Jana Moss-Muesegaes, Jo Ellen Rogers, and Diane Johnston providing refreshments at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting beginning at 7. The program will be given by Johnston on "The History of Canning."
DAR is an organization of women, ages 18 and above, who have proved descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided support during the American Revolution. For information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma website, www.oklahomadar.org; chapter website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
