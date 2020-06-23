DAR chapter installs new officers

Members of Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, met at the American Legion Post 135 on Tuesday, June 16, to install their new officers for the 2020-2022 term.
The chapter had been unable to hold in-person meetings since February, but had held the officer election through email notification.
Following the traditional opening ritual led by Chapter Regent Valerie Hebler and Chapter Chaplain Donna Rice, outgoing Regent Hebler presided over the installation for the new officers: Robin Ross Mooney, regent; Jana Moss-Muesegaes, vice regent; Donna McKnight Rice, chaplain; Neoma Core, recording secretary; Marilyn Grigg Hoyt, corresponding secretary; Terri Ware Ussery, treasurer; Wilma Grisham Baldridge, registrar; Susie Eden, historian; and Teresa Hannaford Keen, librarian.
The chapter members look forward to being able to begin a calendar of more normal meetings on Sept. 15 when the group will once again assemble in the St. Brigid Catholic Church Activity Center.
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization with a membership composed of women, ages 18 and above, who have proved their direct descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided essential patriotic support of some kind during the American Revolution. For further information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
