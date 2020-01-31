Members of Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Brigid Catholic Church Activity Center, with co-hostesses Neoma Core and Wilma Baldridge providing refreshments.
Following the Opening Ritual led by Chapter Regent Valerie Hebler and Chapter Chaplain Donna Rice, Chapter Treasurer Terri Ussery introduced the program, a retelling of the story of the voyage of the Mayflower, “Four Women Journey to America in 1620.” Assisting Ussery in the presentation were Susie Eden, Baldridge, and Sharon DeLoache, each of whom took the part of one of the original colonists in the New World. This year will mark 400 years since those first intrepid individuals came to Plymouth. The skit gives the words of the four women as they describe the voyage from England, and the many hardships and challenges faced by the colonists when they reached the New World.
Baldridge gave the President General’s Message, with Jana Moss-Muesegaes giving the National Defense Report, which described the growing plight of female veterans and their children. Final Salute Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on homeless women veterans and their children, is working to raise awareness and address the problem. DeLoache gave the American Indian Minute, which described an epidemic responsible for the deaths of almost an entire tribe, the Patuxets, and which they possibly sickened many of the colonists who settled where the tribe had lived. Ussery gave the Conservation Minute with hints on how to attract insect pollinators for gardens.
Other committee reports included the DAR Service to Veterans Report, with Chairman Eden enumerating the donations of water and cookies given to the Cherokee Veterans Center, with magazines going to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee, and Valentine's cards and candy being given to the Blue Star Mothers for shipment to soldiers overseas, as well as $120 to assist with postage. DeLoache gave the DAR Project Patriot Committee Report, stating that, during 2019, the chapter had donated over 10,000 grocery coupons to American service personnel and their families serving on bases around the world. Robin Mooney gave the Nominating Committee Report and revealed that the committee is still working to complete the slate of officers for 2020-2022.
The next meeting, to be held Feb. 18 at St. Brigid Catholic Church Activity Center, will be the Chapter Awards Reception with all chapter members serving as co-hostesses. Student winners of the DAR American History Essay Contest, the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest, the DAR Good Citizen Scholarship chapter finalists, and the Community Service honorees will be recognized and receive certificates.
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization with a membership composed of women, ages 18 and older, who have proved descent from an ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided patriotic support during the American Revolution. For information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
