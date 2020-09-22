The members of Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, who braved the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday Sept. 16, were smaller than usual in number but enthusiastic about their chapter's goals and their dedication to fulfill those goals.
Newly installed Chapter Regent Robin Mooney presided over the meeting, held at the small pavilion in Norris Park, and led the group through their opening ritual. Mooney, together with Chapter Vice Regent Regent Jana Moss-Muesegaes, then gave a summary of the virtual Oklahoma Society DAR Workshop which had been conducted via Zoom in August.
Customary reports then followed with Moss-Muesegaes giving the National Defense Report, Sharon DeLoache giving the Indian Minute, Chapter Treasurer Terri Ussery giving the Conservation Minute, and Susie Eden giving the DAR Service to Veterans Report, which listed numerous dozens of cookies, cases of water, magazines and books donated to the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center, with two boxes of books going to the Muskogee VA Hospital, and multiple snacks being donated to Blue Star Mothers for their shipments to military personnel.
In other committee reports, DeLoache gave the current number of member-donated grocery coupons mailed to American military bases overseas and the donations of ink jet cartridges for recycling sent to Hindman Settlement School in Hindman, Kentucky, a DAR-supported school.
Chapter Registrar Wilma Baldridge gave the Registrar's Report and introduced guests Bonnie Hutchins and daughter Merissa Bogle who are pursuing DAR membership. Baldridge also spoke about having received notification that the applications of two additional pending members have been received at National DAR Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and are currently undergoing verification, with another two prospective members working to complete their applications.
Ussery reminded members about paying their national, state, and chapter dues in a timely manner, and reported that she had already deposited a good number of checks from members.
In the business portion of the meeting, Mooney asked for suggestions as to locations for upcoming meetings; following discussion, the members voted to hold their October meeting in the main hall of the St. Brigid Activity Center, which will allow for maximum member distancing. This decision was subsequently approved by the church.
While refreshments for upcoming meeting have been canceled, the designated co-hostesses for the Oct. 20 meeting are Moss-Muesegaes, Jo Ellen Rogers and Diane Johnston. The program, Patriot by Deprivation, will be presented by Baldridge, and the meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization with a membership composed of women, ages 18 and above, who have proved their direct descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided essential patriotic support of some kind during the American Revolution. For further information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.