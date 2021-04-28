While the coronavirus pandemic has forced changes in many Daughters of the American Revolution chapter activities, one which continued despite it all is the presenting of the DAR Community Service Awards.
The purpose of the award is to recognize community individuals and groups for unpaid voluntary achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship, or environmental conservation endeavors. Recipients must have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary heroic, civic, benevolent service or by organizing or participating in community activities that have taken place within five years of the award’s presentation.
This year, members of Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society DAR, presented the awards to two groups that represent compassion for their follow citizens and patriotism in its finest form. The 2020-2021 recipients of the awards are the Zoë Institute and Wreaths for Fallen Heroes.
The Zoë Institute, whose name derives from the Greek word for duration and quality of life, has as its founding mission the improvement of the quality of life for individuals in both the U.S. and abroad through education, life skills training, and humanitarian relief efforts. Partnering with the Cherokee County Christian Ministerial Alliance, the Institute operates the Hands of Grace Warehouse, allowing families access to food, paper products, clothing, hygiene items, diapers, and household items up to four times in four months. Through its partnership with the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless, the Institute has established the Tahlequah Day Center, providing services for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Other services offered include the Back Pack Program, Back to School Program, Celebrate Recovery Program, Basic Living Skills Program, and self-help classes. Zoë Institute was represented by Sarah Faith at the awards presentation.
Wreaths for Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit Cherokee County organization, was begun by two sisters, Charlotte Guinn and Bonnie Harper. Harper, a Gold Star Mother whose son was killed in 2007 in Iraq, and Guinn, were moved to tears at a Fort Gibson National Cemetery wreath-laying ceremony in 2014, during which fewer than 200 graves at the cemetery had received a wreath. The following year, the two sisters began collecting donations, every cent of which went for the purchase of either artificial wreaths or the bows upon them. That first year saw the accumulation of 3,000 wreaths, which represented a significant start but still was not nearly enough. Since that beginning, the sisters have collected 24,000 wreaths, which are placed upon the graves by some 36 to 40 volunteers working seven-hour shifts daily for four days. Although the 2020 wreath-laying had to be canceled because of COVID restrictions, the wreaths are securely stored, awaiting future placement.
Community Service Committee Chairman Wilma Baldridge introduced the recipients of this year’s awards, and Chapter Regent Robin Mooney made the presentation.
DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with a membership composed of women, age 18 and older, who have proved descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided support during the American Revolution: April 19, 1775, the Battle of Lexington, to Nov. 26, 1783, the withdrawal of British Forces from New York. For information, visit the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter’s website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com/; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.