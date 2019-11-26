Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, met Tuesday, Nov. 19 at St. Brigid Catholic Church Activity Center with co-hostesses Jana Moss-Muesegaes, Diane Johnston, and Jo Ellen Rogers providing refreshments.
Following the opening exercises led by Chapter Regent Valerie Hebler and Chapter Chaplain Donna Rice, member Diane Poteete Johnston gave the program on the "History of Canning." Johnston revealed canning began following an appeal by the French government, made during the Napoleonic Wars, to find a way to keep the army's provisions from spoiling with the winner to receive a substantial monetary reward.
The winner, in 1810, was Nicholas Appert, who devised a way to seal food in glass bottles, which were then corked, sealed with wax, wrapped in burlap and boiled.
By 1815, several methods of storing food were developed, including using a wrought iron outer layer with a tin lining; eventually, the unbreakable tin was settled on as the best substituted for glass. Since the first canned foods were primarily developed for use by the military, with soldiers opening the cans with their bayonets or knives - and sometimes with hammers and chisels, since can openers were not in wide use until some years after the Civil War.
Following the program, various committee and officer reports were given. Sharon DeLoache gave the President General's report, which lauded the society for having recently reached the one million members mark. Johnston gave the National Defense report, recounting the historical origin of the term 4F, which today designates an individual who has been deemed medically unfit for military service. The Civil War origin of the term was used to disqualify an army recruit who did not have four front teeth necessary to tear open gunpowder packages.
The American Indian Minute, which described the 1920s as an era of discrimination against Native Americans, was given by Robin Mooney, and the Conservation Minute, describing the need for the Endangered species Act, was presented by Terri Ussery. Susie Eden, chairman of the DAR Service to Veterans Committee, reported that, following the Veterans Day Parade, 25 dozen cookies and brownies had been taken to the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center, with numerous books and magazines donated to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.
Eden said six members donated cookies for the parade participants and observers, with several members riding on floats and one participating in the laying of wreaths. She said Muskogee JCM VA would hold the annual Book and Bake fundraiser sale the first week of December. Members contribute to this fundraiser, with the money designated for unfunded but needed items for veterans.
Recording Secretary Neoma Core presented the October minutes and Ussery gave the treasurer's report. A nominating committee - Billie Walker, Robin Mooney, and Wilma Baldridge - was elected to establish a slate of officers for the 2020-2022 term. The slate will be voted on at the March meeting.
The next chapter meeting will be at the historic Thompson House, 300 S. College, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with co-hostesses Pam Anderson and Melody DuVall serving refreshments beginning at 6:30, with the meeting itself beginning at 7 p.m. The program will include Christmas carols, singing, and fellowship.
For information on DAR, go to the national website, www.dar.org; Oklahoma site, www.oklahomadar.org; chapter site, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; or call 918-636-9772.
