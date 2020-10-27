DAR holds masked, socially distant meeting

Members of Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, were masked and socially distant as they held their October meeting in the Activity Center of St. Brigid Catholic Church Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The meeting was called to order by Chapter Regent Robin Ross Mooney, who led the opening ritual with Chapter Chaplain Donna Rice.
Because of the continuing coronavirus situation, a scheduled program was postponed until a more propitious time, and later in the meeting, it was decided to forego all future programs to keep meetings as brief as possible while focusing on essential DAR matters.
Chapter Treasurer Terri Ussery presented the president general's message, which celebrated the founding of the NSDAR on Oct. 11, 1890, and applauded the making and donating of almost 800,000 masks by society members across the nation.
Member Diane Poteete Johnston gave the national defense report, noting that on Oct. 10, 1845, the Naval School opened at Fort Severn, Annapolis, Maryland, as an alternative to training naval officers through often-brutal apprenticeships at sea. In 1850, the school's name was changed to the U.S. Naval Academy. Johnston also gave an update on the status of Oklahoma's VA hospitals and their veteran patients in the time of COVID-19.
Member Sharon Montgomery gave the American Indian minute, describing the various Native American exhibits on display in Tulsa at Gilcrease and Philbrook Museums, as well as the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Prospective member Bonnie Hutchins presented the conservation minute, stating that only China exceeds the U.S. in wasting water. Simple methods of saving water include fixing leaking faucets and shutting off the water while brushing teeth.
Chapter Recording Secretary Neoma Core presented the minutes from the September meeting, and Ussery gave the treasurer's report.
Registrar Wilma Baldridge introduced mother and daughter prospective members Hutchins and Merissa Bogle. She gave an update on their membership applications, which are prepared to be mailed to national headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will be examined and certified by NSDAR genealogists. Baldridge also said four other women are in various stages of membership approval, with two having been been verified for membership.
In committee reports, member Sharon DeLoache gave the Project Patriot report, which listed the sending of grocery coupons to two U.S. Army bases in Germany in addition to a base in Japan and one in South Korea. The coupons can be redeemed at the overseas bases long after their expiration dates in the continental U.S.
Member Susie Eden gave the DAR Service for Veterans report, which included 10 dozen cookies being given to the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center along with numerous books and magazines. Baldridge also presented the names of two groups that had been suggested as potential recipients of the chapter's Community Service Awards, and both groups were approved on the basis of their continuing work in support of the community.
Becky Wright announced that the official dedication of the statue honoring all veterans - and particularly Purple Heart recipients - will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. Wright, herself the widow of a Navy veteran, has been asked to sing the national anthem at the dedication. The statue is in front of Reasor's at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82, and is the work of renowned sculptor and Cherokee National Treasure Troy Jackson.
In unfinished business, the chapter delegated Baldridge and DeLoache to formulate chapter bylaws revisions, which will be presented to chapter members via email and voted upon at a later date.
The next chapter meeting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Activity Center at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 807 E. Crafton St.
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization with a membership composed of women, ages 18 and older, who have proved descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided patriotic support during the American Revolution. For further information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
