On Tuesday, Feb. 18, some 100 students, their families, friends, and teachers, joined with community volunteers and Cherokee Capital Chapter members to celebrate winning essay writers, outstanding high school seniors, and those who have devoted their lives to community service.
The occasion was the annual Chapter Awards Reception hosted by the local National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The occasion honors area students who have participated in DAR essay contests and the DAR Good Citizen contest, as well as adult citizens honored for community service.
The reception was opened by the posting of colors by Tahlequah High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets under the direction of JROTC instructor 1st Sgt. (ret.) Steven Walker. Participating cadets were Cadet Alexa Webster, lead rifle; Xenia Howard, American flag; Emily Burchett, Oklahoma flag; and Maria Vasquez, trail rifle. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Howard, Donna Rice gave the Invocation; Terri Ussery led the salute to the Oklahoma Flag; Jo Ellen Rogers led the American's Creed; and Lynn Hoyt led the singing of the National Anthem.
The evening's first award to be presented was the Community Service Award, which recognizes worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding unpaid voluntary achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship, or environmental conservation endeavors. The recipients of the 2020 Award were Patsi Smith and Wes Benge.
Smith was honored as a supporter of Northeastern State University, Cherokee Nation Foundation, and Cherokee County 4-H, as well as assisting the Webbers Falls school district in its recovery from flooding, helping purchase updated equipment for the Northeastern State University College of Optometry, and assisting in fundraising for the statue of local educator Beth Herrington.
Active in the First Methodist Church, she assists monetarily in church youth programs.
Benge, a Vietnam War veteran, is well-known for his participation in all events honoring the service of veterans, whether it be marching in a parade, or playing taps at Memorial Day observances and funerals.
He served as the state commander of the American Legion, and was appointed by former Gov. Mary Fallin as a member of the War Veterans Commission. Also having served as the past commander of Tahlequah American Legion Post 135, Benge was awarded the Cherokee Medal of Patriotism by the Cherokee Nation.
The American History Essay Contest is open to all students in grades 5-8 in public, private, or parochial schools, as well as those who are home-schooled; the contest exists under the auspices of the National Society DAR American History Committee. The purpose is to promote American history by honoring significant historical people, places, dates, and events.
This year marks the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony. Students were asked to imagine they were passengers on the Mayflower, and, knowing what materials were available in 1620, what would they have packed to prepare for the trip and a new life in the wilderness. The title of the essay was "The Voyage of the Mayflower."
Fifth-grade winners were Daniel Musgrove, first place; Isabella Hualde, second place; and Kale Matthews, third place. Sixth-grade winners were Ashla Sweet, first place; Gracie Landaverde and Abby Garner, tie for second place; and Chante James and Dalton Foster, tie for third place. In the seventh grade, winners were Brixy Ziese, first place; Kaydin Jones, second place; Jennifer Cruz and Damien Hopkins, tie for third place. In eighth grade, winners were Dominique Benegas, first place; Lacey Laymon, second place; and Jaycee Gideon, third place. The teachers of the winning students were Rebecca Carter, Denise Dossey, Evan Barnes, and Stephanie Hunt, Keys Schools; and Marta Ashlock, Briggs Schools.
The Christopher Columbus Essay Contest is sponsored jointly by the National Society DAR and the National Italian American Foundation, and is open to all students in grades 9-12 in public, private, and parochial schools, as well as home-schoolers.
Students were asked to imagine they were sailors who accompanied Columbus on his first voyage, which set off in August 1492, and who have now returned to Spain.
Students were to describe their impressions of Columbus and their perception of purpose of the expedition; their experiences on the voyage, including places and people encountered; and what they feel was the significance of the discoveries made. The title of the essay was "A Sailor's Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus' First Expedition to the Americas." Winners were Ryly Ziese, Sequoyah High School, first place; and Carlee Gideon, Keys High School, second place.
The final awards presented were to winners of the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest. The Good Citizens program recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. Open to graduating seniors in public or private schools accredited by the state board of education, the Good Citizens recipient from each school is chosen by faculty of that school, and is reflective of the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
After having been chosen as recipient of their high schools' awards by determination of the faculty, the students may voluntarily opt to enter the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest, which requires writing an extemporaneous essay in two hours and without the use of any reference materials, as well as preparing a personal essay describing how he/she has tried to manifest the qualities of a good citizen; a copy of his/her official transcript, and two letters of recommendation must also accompany the entry.
The recipients of the DAR Good Citizens Award were Maggie Reasor, Tahlequah High School, first place; Boniblu Choate, Sequoyah High School, second place; and John Brock, Westville High School, third place.
All first-place entries in the American History Essay, Christopher Columbus Essay, and DAR Good Citizens Scholarship contests have been forwarded to the OSDAR Green Country District Chairman for judging at the district level, with a state winner in each category to be recognized and awarded at the Oklahoma Society DAR State Conference to be held in April in Norman, with all state winners then forwarded for judging on the national level.
Following the retiring of the colors by the Tahlequah High School JROTC, Rice gave the benediction, which concluded the reception. A brief chapter meeting followed.
The next regular meeting of the chapter will be Tuesday, March 17, at the Activity Center of St. Brigid Catholic Church, 807 E. Crafton St. Co-hostesses will be Susie Eden and Betty Lowrey, with Wilma Baldridge presenting the program "Patriot by Deprivation."
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization composed of women, ages 18 and older, who have proved descent from an ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided support of some kind during the American Revolution.
For information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.