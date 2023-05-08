Ebbie Malott

The Cherokee Capital Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has announced sixth-grade Keys School student Ebbie Malott has placed first in the local American History Essay Contest. She advanced to State, where she placed third. d. With her is Connie Tate, History Essay chair.

