DAR welcomes OSDAR state regent

Twenty-five members of Tahlequah's Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, welcomed the Oklahoma Society DAR State Regent Sue Allen to their chapter meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Activity Center of St. Brigid Catholic Church. Co-hostesses Wilma Baldridge and Susie Eden provided refreshments which included a birthday cake in honor of long-time DAR member Patty Hall.
Chapter Regent Hebler, with the assistance of Lynn Hoyt, presided over a New Member Welcome Ceremony for newly verified member Rochelle Johnson. Following the Opening Ritual, Regent Hebler introduced Allen who spoke about the projects which she is promoting and raising funds for during her two-year administration. The projects, under the overall title of "Harvesting for Veterans," include supporting each of the state veterans centers, Team Rubicon, and Partners for Heroes.
Following the state Rregent's remarks, Hebler and Chapter Vice Regent Jana Moss-Muesegaes spoke about their experiences during the August OSDAR State Workshop. Baldridge gave the President General's Message, and Colleen Ketcher and Diane Barker-Harrold gave the American Indian Minute. Susie Eden, chairman of the DAR Service to Veterans Committee, reported on the donations taken to both the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and the Cherokee Veterans Center. The donations included personal toiletries, socks, magazines, water, and cookies, with 100 American Flag pamphlets also passed out to fifth- and sixth-grade students during Constitution Week. Sharon DeLoache, Project Patriot Committee chairman, reported that grocery coupons have been mailed to both Wiesbaden and Okinawa Army Bases over the summer, with the total contribution of coupons for the year reaching almost 6,000. The coupons may be redeemed at military base installations six months after their expiration date.
Hebler also reported that the chapter will provide information concerning DAR at the upcoming Cultural and Historical Preservation event which will be held at Northeastern State University on Sept. 27-28.
The next regularly scheduled chapter meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the St. Brigid Catholic Church with co-hostesses Patty Hall and Robin Mooney providing refreshments beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program, "DAR Founders and Memorial Continental Hall" will be presented by DeLoache.
