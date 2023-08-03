With the synthetic opioid crisis contributing to an increase in fatal overdoses, government agencies are looking into new ways to deter individuals from taking and distributing the drugs.
Within the past two years, the District 27 District Attorney’s Office, along with other districts, has created and implemented a fentanyl eradication program wherein individuals who sell or distribute fentanyl that causes a lethal overdose could face a first-degree murder charge.
“Law enforcement is now being alerted as to whenever there appears to be a drug overdose death,” said District Attorney Jack Thorp. “They’re working those cases like they are working a homicide crime scene.”
The District Attorney’s Office is working with law enforcement agencies and its own Drug Task Force to pursue those who are selling fentanyl.
According to the DEA, synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, are synthesized in a laboratory and act on the same targets in the brain as natural opioids to produce analgesics. Abuse of synthetic opioids parallels that of heroin and prescription opioids.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, fentanyl is a schedule II drug 100 to 100,000 times more potent than morphine.
Partnering with first responders and law enforcement agencies, as well as using its own District 27 Drug Task Force agents, Thorp said it is important to begin investigating lethal overdoses right at the time of death, as it can take several months to receive a medical examiner’s report.
“There is a delay, anywhere from four months to six months, on the cause of death. But if we work it on the front end, right at the time of death – if we can track down the distributor who sold them or gave them the controlled dangerous substance, and if we prove the case and they’re not a tribal citizen, then we can file charges against them for a felony first-degree murder,” he said.
Because of the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, cases involving tribal citizens are handed over to the respective tribes.
According to the Center for Disease Control, 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug poisonings, with 66% of those deaths involving synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.
Thorp said when the fentanyl epidemic first hit District 27 – which includes Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties – individuals were seeking fentanyl to abuse with other drugs, such as methamphetamine heroin. Now it is being mixed with other drugs, causing fentanyl to be the leading cause of overdose deaths they investigate.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, manufacturers based in Mexico are using chemicals largely sourced from China to create fentanyl. The drug is then being trafficked into the United States.
“Fentanyl is being dealt kind of under the same model as when the heroin wave first came in,” said Thorp. “Most of the time, the sellers are receiving orders from people they don’t even know. So these dealers are generally isolated.”
Thorp added the cost of buying fentanyl is relatively cheap, only costing around $2.50 per pill, whereas hydrocodone goes for around $50 per pill.
“Sometimes a lot of individuals get addicted to opioids and then they can’t afford the medication anymore, and they will switch to heroin,” said Thorp. “Now a lot of those who were using heroin have switched to fentanyl, or fentanyl with a heroin cut. Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.”
According to DEA data, in 2022, the agency seized more than 58.3 million fentanyl-lace fake pills, or fentanyl pills made to look like prescription pills, and more than 13,000 pounds of fentanyl powder.
The seizures are equivalent to more than 387.9 million lethal doses of fentanyl.
The DEA also recently issued a public safety alert warning the public of the increased trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, also known as Tranq, which is a powerful sedative the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for veterinary use.
The administration reportedly called the mixture the deadliest drug threat the country has faced due to the fact that because xylazine is not an opioid, Narcon does not reverse its effects. People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine can also develop wounds such as necrosis, which is the rotting of human tissue.
“We’re not doing this just because we’re trying to put everybody in jail. What we’re trying to do is we’re taking this and putting it out into the public so the public understands that being charged is a possibility and we’re hoping it has a deterrent effect,” said Thorp. “I really want them to make the decision that they’re not going to do these drugs, and then hopefully we can stop the deaths.”
The district attorney said several cases are going through the system in Sequoyah and Wagoner counties wherein an individual has been charged with first-degree murder following a lethal overdose, and there is currently one case in Cherokee County.
“We’ve had no luck so far with the federal government filing these types of cases, but right now, we have about seven or eight of these cases pending,” he said.
The creation of the fentanyl eradication program has also led to a fentanyl education program wherein Thorp speaks to civic groups, organizations, and schools to spread awareness. He also works with local rehabilitation programs, such as the Northeastern Health System Addiction Resource Center and the WRAP Project organization.
“What we’re also trying to do is push individuals, as much as humanly possible, into these drug rehabilitation programs,” said Thorp. “I never want to be somebody who sees a huge problem and doesn’t do anything about it, so this is our attempt to do what we can.”
According to the NHS website, the Addiction Resource Center, located in Tahlequah, offers a wide range of treatment programs, such as an Opioid Treatment Program, an Addiction Medicine Specialty Clinic and an Intensive Outpatient Program.
The WRAP Project, Working to Recover, Assist and Prevent, works to improve the Oklahoma District 27 area through a comprehensive process of revitalization that seeks to protect, enhance, and promote rural living, social welfare, cultural outreach, and agricultural, environmental and community heritage opportunities.
It offers services such as recovery classes, life skills, AA meetings, GED testing, parenting classes, domestic violence resources, job placement, and resume building. The organization has offices in Wagoner, Tahlequah, and Stilwell.
For more information on the Addiction Resource Center and its services, visit www.alwaysnhs.org/about-4-1 or call 918-931-3890. For more information on WRAP Project and its services, visit www.wrapproject.org or call 918-931-3700.
