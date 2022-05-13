The District 27 District Attorney's Office is making strides to keeping the community safe and has relied on its years of experience.
"I'm blessed that we have over 300 years of experience in our attorneys throughout District 27 combined," said District Attorney Jack Thorp. "I think we are one of the most experienced district attorney's offices in the state and we're the fifth largest district attorney's office in the state of Oklahoma. We have innovated and we set a priority like building and recruiting prosecutors who are actual litigators."
According to the Oklahoma District Attorney's Council, the 27 district attorneys in the state are elected officials and answer to registered voters in their respective judicial districts. A district attorney, who is a licensed attorney in Oklahoma, is also referred to as a public prosecutor, state's attorney, or prosecuting attorney.
The mission of Oklahoma district attorneys and their offices is to protect the public through proactively advocating as ministers of justice for public safety and welfare and through education and collaborating with communities, law enforcement, and policy makers while supporting staff through personal and professional development and peer support.
"We're primarily responsible for representing the state of Oklahoma in all criminal matters that occur within our specified jurisdiction; however, we do not have jurisdiction against members of federally recognized tribes that commit crimes or those cases where a victim is a member of a federally recognized tribe," Thorp said. "If it's a non-Native commits a crime against a member of a federally recognized tribe, then the federal government has exclusive criminal jurisdiction with the exception of some domestic violence related crimes."
The DA's office also has the responsibility in the legal representation of county elected officials and county boards that are not trusts.
According to state statute, the district attorney shall give opinion and advice to the Board of County Commissioners and other civil officers and boards, upon all matters in which any of the counties of his district are interested, or relating to the duties of such boards or officers in which the state or counties may have an interest.
Since 2017, Thorp has served as the district attorney for District 27, which comprises Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner Counties, and has been a prosecutor for 23 years.
"I love this jurisdiction, it's my home," Thorp said. "I love my job. Everyday I get to do what I think God put me on this earth to do, which is do everything humanly possible within the law to improve and make our community safe. Everyday is different, in 23 years, there's never been a day that's like the other."
District 27 is composed of 15 attorneys, with a specialized juvenile prosecutor serving Wagoner and Cherokee Counties, a misdemeanor disposition docket attorney, a managing assistant DA and a chief manager of civil cases.
The DA's office also manages a business and merchant support division to aid business merchants who are victims.
"The purpose of those cases are to work those cases in an expeditious manner in order to return restitution as fast as legally possible to the business," Thorp said.
Thorp added that they have also created a new special victims unit for District 27.
"I'm assigning a prosecutor by the name of John Bennett who will be detected to crimes against children, sex crimes and those crimes against elder abuse," he said. "So he will handle those cases in the four counties."
In the recent months following the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision, the District Attorney's Office has found it necessary to make and adapt to change.
"When a crime is committed most officers are inquiring as to the nature of the crime and whose actions are involved," Thorp said. "All law enforcement in District 27 is cross-deputized with the Cherokee Nation Marshals or Muscogee Creek Nation, or Lighthorse Police, so those cases can go in different directions. Most of the law enforcement entities also possess some sort of federal law enforcement credential."
All district attorney investigators also have a federal credential called the Bureau of Indian Affairs special law enforcement certification.
Also with the McGirt decision, fewer criminal cases are being overseen by the District 27 District Attorney's office, as more cases are being sent to Cherokee Nation or federal court, something that Thorp believes to be slightly concerning.
"It's different for each county but for Cherokee County for example, I think we've seen a 40 percent decrease in our cases," he said.
The DA added that the U.S. Attorney's office has a high decline rate on criminal cases due to the high volume of cases they receive and not having enough manpower to handle those cases.
Thorp said they are currently following a case called the State of Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta that may assist with some of the case loads, or lack thereof.
"We expect a decision in June on that case and the argument is that the state should have concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government in the cases that involve a non-Native committing a crime against a Native," he said. "So that may go a long way in helping."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.