The salaries of university administrators in Northeastern Oklahoma varied by position and institution in 2022, but were generally above the state average for the top administrative spots.
According to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, there are three regional universities in the northeast region: Langston University, Rogers State University, and Northeastern State University. How much administrators are paid is decided by their respective institutions and governing boards.
"Decision-making pertaining to administrator, faculty and staff compensation at public colleges and universities is within the exclusive purview of the institutions and their respective governing boards, which have the legal authority and responsibility for institutional governance," said Angela Caddell, OSRHE associate vice chancellor for communications.
The Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services lists payroll data paid to state employees for fiscal year 2022 through May. These amounts may vary from an employee's salary due to pay adjustments or pay period timing and is updated monthly.
In May 2022, President Steve Turner of NSU was paid $18,474.75; Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Deborah Landry was paid $13,305; Vice President for Student Affairs Jerrid Freeman received $10,043; Vice President for University Relations Dan Mabery was paid $9,167; and Vice President for Administration and Finance Christy Landsaw earned $11,551.
That same month, RSU President Larry Rice was paid $18,830.50; Vice President for Academic Affairs Richard Beck received $13,325.67; Vice President for Student Affairs and Admissions Services Robert Goltra was paid $9,166.67; Vice President for Administration and Finance/Registrar Mark Rasor received $12,500; Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Accountability and Academics Mary Millikin was paid $8,970; Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Chris Ratcliff took in $9,918.75; Vice President for Development Steve Valencia was paid $10,781.25.
Langston University President Kent J. Smith Jr. was paid $27,083.33; Vice President for Academic Affairs Ruth Ray Jackson received $11,250; and Vice President for Operations Theresa Graves Powell was paid $11,416.67.
OSRHE, along with other responsibilities, is tasked with the final approval of these institutions' budgets.
"As the coordinating board for the state system of higher education, rather than an institutional governing board, responsibilities of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education include prescribing academic standards, determining functions and programs of study at state colleges and universities, granting degrees, requesting appropriations on behalf of state system institutions, setting tuition and fees, approving institutional allocations and, upon review, providing final approval of institutional budgets following governing board approval and submission," said Caddell.
The OSRHE published data on 11 to 12 months of salaries of selective administrative positions for 2020-'21. For four-year universities in the state, the highest salary was $263,000, the lowest was $172,445, and the average was $215,176.
Extrapolating from the OOMES data - as monthly pay was consistent from Jan. through May 2022 - the estimated salaries of the three regional university presidents for 2022 were: Turner, $221,697; Rice, $225,966; and Smith, $324,999.96.
By the same method, for 2021 these were: Turner, $221,697; Rice, $225,966; and Smith, $298,200.
For 2020-21, OSRHE reported the highest salary for chief academic officer at a four-year university was $202,000, the lowest was $110,000, and the average was $145,139.
From the OOMES data, the estimated salaries of the three vice presidents for academic affairs for 2022 were: NSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Landry, $159,660; RSU Vice President for Academic Affairs Beck, $159,908.04; and LU Vice President for Academic Affairs Jackson, $135,000. By the same method, for 2021 these were: Landry, $159,660; Beck, $159,908.04; and Jackson, $135,000.
What's next
The final in this series will compare salaries of professors and staff at NSU and other regional universities.
