Data theft a growing worry for social media users

Ever since social media became a mainstream phenomenon on the internet, there have been concerns about individuals' privacy, considering all the data that gets put out daily.
While most of this information is disseminated voluntarily by users, the legality and use of this data has repeatedly been a point of contention throughout the years.
The data that is collected includes normally simple things such as birthdays, hobbies and what individuals might do every Friday night. While this may not seem like a huge deal - and to many, it may not be - some people don't like having major companies knowing so much about them.
"Platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are just that: platforms," said Landon Hutchins, Northeastern State University information technology employee. "They are able to access user data because users put that data on that platform. When there is a large number of people who put data on that platform, that data now becomes 'big data.' By definition, 'big data' is just a large data set that is analyzed to reveal patterns, trends, and associations."
One of the more recent scandals involves the popular social media platform TikTok, an app populated primarily by teenagers and children. There have been allegations claiming the company ByteDance Ltd. has been collecting the data of users under age 13 without their parents' permission, which is a violation of U.S. privacy laws.
TikTok has also fallen into the cross-hairs of President Trump, after hordes of teenagers ordered tickets to his Tulsa rally in June, and then didn't show. Trump said the orders set aside tickets that could have been used by his supporters. He initially sought to ban the Chinese platform from the U.S., but now says he's waiting to see if Microsoft buys it. China is critical of the plan.
Oftentimes, an excuse used to downplay the storing of data is that it makes the platforms personalized to each individual, said Hutchins.
"An example of using individual data would be personalized ads, recommended videos, or things to purchase," said Landon. "This is what companies might refer to as a 'customized user experience,' rather than a breach of privacy."
To avoid these breaches of privacy, some individuals have begun using virtual private networks to protect them. A VPN will redirect traffic from any computer, which in turn disguises it from companies or individuals who would like to collect data from the user.
"All of the web traffic is encrypted until it reaches its destination, then it becomes readable," said Hutchins. "The problem is that even though that data is encrypted, it can still be collected and traced back to you through your IP [Internet Protocol] address, much like a letter could be to a sender. This is where VPNs play an important role, allowing that traffic to be 'tunneled' through the web and connecting to the VPN server, rather than through most other commercial servers and internet service providers."
Many VPNs come at a cost, however - often in terms of monthly fees for usage.
Another tactic for avoiding companies taking data for their own use would just be not putting it out at all.
"Once your data is published, then it is no longer just your data," said Hutchins. "Even if a person follows best security practices, there might be someone who knows you who doesn't, and you may be a part of their data. The best way to have companies not have your data, is to not put that data out there in the first place."
