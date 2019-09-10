Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than a million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.
To assist veterans, DAV representatives will have a Mobile Service Office set up Friday, Sept. 13, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center, 17675 S. Muskogee Ave. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.
This “office-on-wheels” travels to underserved communities across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. Staffed by highly trained DAV National Service Officers, the MSOs provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.
Those who visit the should bring identification, Social Security number, and any other pertinent documentation regarding military service. For more information about MSO stops, call Layton Lamphere, MSO supervisor, at 918-781-7764.
To learn more about DAV and its services available to veterans, visit DAV.org.
