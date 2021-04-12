EDMOND – The DaVinci Institute held a virtual ceremony Friday, March 26, to honor the 2020 and 2021 Fellows, Scholars, and A+ Teacher of the Year award recipients. Videos of the 2020 and 2021 recipients receiving their awards for exceptional scholarship, research and teaching were featured during the event.
The ceremony planned in March 2020 was postponed, and the 2021 ceremony will be held virtually via Zoom due to ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As always, the DaVinci Institute is both honored and humbled in announcing our Fellow, Scholar, and A+ Teacher of the Year awardees. We are excited to recognize these exemplary individuals for their contributions to education in Oklahoma, and we always take this opportunity to reflect on how innovative and passionate Oklahoma educators are in helping students succeed as creative and contributing students and citizens,” said DaVinci Board Executive Committee member Dr. Jeff King of the University of Central Oklahoma.
DaVinci Fellows are faculty at DaVinci member institutions who are nominated by peers who recognize these instructors’ commitment to creativity in research and teaching as demonstrated by innovative project proposals. Nominees’ projects are judged based on their contributions to scholarship, research, and-or student success and overall creativity. Fellows receive certificates of achievement, inscribed DaVinci medallions, and $1,000 to help support their projects.
DaVinci Fellows for 2020 are: Dr. Spence Pilcher, Northeastern State University, Creativity Education Assessment Fellow; Dr. Sapna Das Bradoo, NSU; Dr. Lindsey Churchill, University of Central Oklahoma; and Dr. Richard Hasenauer, NSU.
DaVinci Fellows for 2021 are: Dr. Sarah Ramsey, NSU, Creativity Education Assessment Fellow, Dr. Jericho Hobson, NSU; and Dr. Meagan Moreland, NSU.
Each year, the DaVinci Institute honors exemplary teacher education students from DaVinci member institutions. These Scholar nominations are judged on service learning projects proposed by applicants, and awarded Scholars use DaVinci funding support to execute those projects. Scholars receive certificates of achievement and $500 upon selection, with another $500 provided after the Scholar has been hired to teach in an Oklahoma school.
DaVinci Scholars for 2020 are: Jessica Abuelaileh, NSU; Mattie J. Awtrey, Oklahoma State University; Dawn McRoberts, UCO; and Stephanie Sullivan, Cameron University.
DaVinci Scholars for 2021 include: Anne Heine, NSU; Amber Quammen, NSU; and Christina Sundly, UCO.
The DaVinci Institute’s A+ Schools initiative is designed to help K-12 schools infuse creativity and the arts into curriculum in ways that are organic and centered on the idea that the arts are a necessary part of human learning and development. The A+ Schools Teacher of the Year is selected from among schools using the A+ approach in recognition of exemplary teaching that fosters student creativity. A+ Teachers of the Year receive certificates of achievement, inscribed DaVinci medallions, and $1,000.
Naomi Rothrock, Harding Fine Arts Academy, was named DaVinci A+ Schools Teacher of the Year for 2020, and Angela Martinez, Stanley Hupfeld Academy, was named it for 2021.
A new category of Scholar award has just been instituted for students at two-year institutions. Information about that award, and all DaVinci awards, are at the Institute’s website, www.davinciok.org, along with listings of current and past DaVinci Institute award recipients.
