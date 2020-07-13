While all businesses have had to make changes and be flexible since the pandemic arrived, child care centers have faced a variety of special challenges.
“Child care in general, we get overlooked. People don’t realize how many parents want and need child care,” said Ryan Sierra, owner and director of A Bright Start Development Center.
The center is still open, but Sierra had to close it for about 10 days in March.
“The first closure was because an employee said she’d been exposed. It was really early and we weren’t sure what to do,” said Sierra. “We did find out ... that she may have been lying. Since then, one or two employees had possible exposure, but none have been positive. We’ve been pretty fortunate.”
Sierra said some parents have been more forthcoming than others with information about potential exposure. After an incident at a Cherokee Nation office, one parent called him that night to tell him about it, while another who also works at CN waited for a few days.
At Sweets Child Care Center, owner Dana Sweets said they had a couple of scares and two children had to get tested. Fortunately, they were negative. Sweets said temperatures are checked daily, and the only people allowed in the building are the children and staff.
“New parents wanting to enroll their children will wear masks while they briefly look at the classroom,” said Sweets.
Parents and visitors are not allowed into A Bright Start, but some vendors do enter, as well as new parents who are checking out the facility.
“We ask them to wear masks and, if possible, remove their shoes," said Sierra. "The children take their shoes off each morning and they are disinfected. Temperature checks are a regular part of the routine, as are constant reminders to wash hands and use hand sanitizer."
Sweets said she was running low on some items, such as gloves and sanitizer, and she still can’t find Lysol. The center does make its own sanitizer and some parents donated needed items.
“I have a good bunch of parents,” she said.
Because tribal subsidy partners have continued to pay for children who may not be attending as often, Sierra has been able to make it financially without worry. His center has stayed stocked with most necessary items the whole time, but getting gloves was a concern because employees use them every day when changing diapers.
“We did get pretty low on some things, but everything came back in stock at the right time. I did alter the menu for a couple of weeks because I couldn’t find items, such as meat,” he said. “I reached out to a vendor and they were very helpful and suggested contacting restaurants.”
In April, Sierra had seven children attending the center, and this month, he has 20-22.
“It’s mostly because of the parents having to go back to work. Not all are comfortable with it, but they have to work,” he said. “In the beginning, the only children here were because of essential workers, mainly health care.”
He said most parents have been pretty good about following the new guidelines, which makes the whole operation a lot easier.
“If we’ve had a high temperature, they’ve been good and quick to take their child home,” said Sierra.
Masks are not mandatory, although Sierra asks his staff members to wear them when they go out in public.
Currently Sweets has children ranging in ages from 3 months to 11 years. Some of the older ones have been going there for years and they've continued the summer tradition of having a garden, which is a project through the Cherokee Nation.
“They raked it all out, put the dirt in, and they pull the weeds,” said Kathy Sweet, SCCC director.
She said they often eat the produce as a snack or have it as part of lunch. It also allows the kids to try new vegetables or have familiar ones in new ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.