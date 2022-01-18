DAY OF SERVICE: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., NSU students work for campus, community

Every year, on Martin Luther King Day, Northeastern State University hosts a service day when students volunteer to work on projects around the campus and community.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, this year was no different.
On Monday, Jan. 17, students gathered outside the Redbud Room at 9 a.m. in the University Center to receive their assignments for the day.
Katie Cochran is associate director of student transition for Student Engagement at NSU, and she organized the event this year.
“It's important to acknowledge the contributions Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made not only to our country, but to the world,” said Cochran. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left an impact that will be remembered, and reserving this day to perform community service gives us an opportunity to remind ourselves of the selfless service he demonstrated through his life.”
Thanks to Cochran's planning, 139 NSU students volunteered to assist with projects in the community, including cleanup and organization at the Thompson House, Rowdy's Resource Room and along Muskogee Avenue. Students also made cards to send to nursing home residents.
Student Engagement has been in charge of coordinating the MLK Day of Service for nearly the past decade. The event was created as a way to get students involved and connected to the university and the Tahlequah community.
Students contributed to projects all over the campus and in the city of Tahlequah. A few groups of students helped work in the Thompson House, which is home to one of Tahlequah's historical nonprofit organizations.
Other groups of students picked up trash along Muskogee Avenue. Kayla Rooster, a student at NSU, was on the downtown clean-up crew. and she loved giving back to the community.
"I am in Kappa Phi, which is a sisterhood on NSU campus, and one of our pillars is service, so our service chair, Bethany Applegate, learned about MLK Day of service and she thought it would be a fantastic way for us to give back to the city of Tahlequah and our campus," she said. "So we gathered some of the women of Kappa Phi and registered to help out."
Organizers of the service day wanted it to involve a meaningful contribution to the community, especially during these challenging times.
Ultimately, the service day not only benefits the community, but it means a great deal to students who participate and donate their time and energy to something outside of themselves.
"It was a really cool experience. The day started out with us being spoken to by the president of NSU, Steve Turner, and other speakers, which was very exciting to hear," said Rooster. "It was really fun to give back and spend time with some of my best friends. I think community service is such a selfless thing to do, so I was very excited."
Students said they are looking forward to volunteering again on the MLK Service Day next year.
