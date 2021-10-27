Daycare centers experiencing staff shortages

Although some day cares in Cherokee County have shut down at some point due to the pandemic, most are now open, although they're having a tough time finding enough staff members to operate them.
For many in the community, child care is a necessity. Many single parents and dual-income households require day cares and preschools to take care of their children during the day. Currently, Tahlequah-area day cares face staffing challenges, but because of their demand, many day cares in Tahlequah experience no lack of enrollment.
To some degree, Tahlequah has bucked national trends that have necessitated day care shutdowns. Currently, there are 32 child care facilities in Tahlequah that are in operation. Some of them operate from a caregiver’s home, and others provide day care for hundreds of children.
The largest day care facility is Cherokee Nation’s Children’s Village, which can accommodate 124 children. Smaller day cares limit their numbers to as few as seven.
And most day cares complain they cannot hire enough staff to meet enrollment.
“We are accepting children. I just haven’t been able to find staff. That’s been affecting me the most. I can’t accept kids until I get qualified staffing,” said Tracy Paulson, director of Stepping Stones Learning Academy.
After searching for workers, she has finally found enough staff to bring in more children. Paulson believes the pandemic has discouraged employees from working.
“It’s easier to get unemployment benefits than to work,” she said.
She believes it is more important to wait for reliable help than to lower worker standards. Many day care centers share her belief.
“We are fully staffed, which is a plus,” said Kathy Sweet of Sweets Child Care Center. “That was a struggle. Our teachers left. We struggled to hire new staff because no one wanted to work. Finally, we got some people who were willing to work full time, and we are fully enrolled.”
Both Stepping Stones and Sweets Child Care Center have turned down children because they experienced staffing shortages, but they are optimistic that the tide is turning.
One issue is that starting pay for day care workers is not great, but Paulson argues that by obtaining a sixth-month degree, that could change. Experienced day care workers with proper training are compensated for their time and effort.
Keetoowah’s Henry Lee Doublehead Child Development Care has experienced an enrollment shortage because the tribe has imposed limits on capacity, to promote safety within the facility.
“We’re making it. Our enrollment is a little low. It’s not due to people not wanting it, but because of social distancing and not wanting to close down,” said Katie Autry, an employee at Henry Lee Doublehead CDC.
The UKB center, like other child care facilities, has experienced COVID among its teachers and students, but they are currently healthy and fully-staffed.
“Before, when we had to close down, everyone was closed down. Parents could stay home in March. Now that businesses are open, we are trying our hardest to minimize hardship by not closing down, but we just can’t operate at full capacity,” said Autry.
Henry Lee Doublehead CDC has had to cancel parties and community functions, which has hurt community engagement. These kinds of sacrifices are worth it so they can better protect their students.
Sweets Child Care Center has had to make adjustments, too. Previously, it had an open-door policy. Now, no one is let into the facility who doesn’t work there, including parents.
“We had some breastfed babies. They were welcome to feed. We couldn’t allow that now," said Sweet.
Sweets Child Care Center was also famous for its Halloween parties that took place in the facility. Not wanting to cancel it this year, they have found a creative solution to get around the challenge.
“In lieu of that, some of the teachers will set up outside and trunk-or-treat,” she said.
Child care centers report fewer incidents of COVID-19 and closures. This is, in part, because they have all implemented strict safety procedures.
In a Saturday Facebook forum, Jennifer McGaha Robinson expressed her thoughts on child care.
“I stay home and homeschool my kids. Every single family compromises on one thing or another. This is just what is best for my family,” she said.
She, like many in Tahlequah, does not use child care.
What you said
The Daily Press polled readers as to their child care situation. Nineteen percent of readers said they send their child to day care and have had no problems with expenses or COVID. Five percent said they sent their child to day care and saw no COVID issues, but found it was expensive. Five percent said they send their child to day care, and have found it is affordable, but have had COVID issues. Ten percent said they stopped sending their child to day care because it is too expensive. Ten percent said they never sent their child to day care, but might in the future. Fifty-two percent said they have never and will never send their child to day care.
