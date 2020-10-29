TULSA – The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a flood advisory for the Illinois River near Tahlequah until 7 p.m. Saturday.
At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the stage was 6.7 feet. The action stage is 9.0 feet, and the flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2 feet early Friday afternoon. The river is then expected to fall below the action stage Saturday morning.
At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs; all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence.
The county is under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Smaller creeks and streams and some main-stem rivers are likely near bankfull due to all of the rainfall that has occurred over the past several days. Some minor flooding is possible and likely will continue for a time after the rain has ended.
