DEA: 'Rainbow' fentanyl deliberate effort drive addiction in kids, young adults

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency recently issued a statement advising the public of an “alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States.”
“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in an Aug. 30 press release. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”
In August, the DEA and its law enforcement partners seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
The DEA states fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp explained how critical this issue really is.
“Fentanyl is in our community and it is likely the worst controlled dangerous substance we have encountered,” said Thorp. “Just one use could literally kill a person.”
The DEA finds that just two milligrams of fentanyl — which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt — is considered a lethal dose and without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder.
Thorp said fentanyl is dangerous and all members of the community should be on guard.
“While in the past we encountered fentanyl being used mostly as a cutting agent for other street drugs, I have recently learned that it is now specifically sought after by drug users,” he said.
Thorp had a message to those individuals in the community that sell or distribute these drugs.
“If you distribute fentanyl and it kills, you can be charged with first degree felony murder. We will use every resource available to us to track you down, charge you, and send you to prison,” he said. “If you are addicted to these drugs, we have amazing resources in this community to help you. We can help you get access to these resources.”
