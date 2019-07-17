Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country recruits and trains volunteers to provide one-on-one advocacy for area children who come to the court system as innocent victims of abuse and-or neglect.
More than 290 such children were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Tribal Court 2018.
CASA volunteer advocate training will be offered beginning Aug. 5. Training consists of 30 hours of blended on-line and classroom training and six hours of courtroom observation.
An in-depth preliminary interview is required, and background checks are conducted prior to enrollment in the training course.
The deadline for applications is July 25.
Although it varies from case to case, being a Court Appointed Special Advocate usually means devoting about 10-15 hours a month to a case for 12-18 months.
CASA volunteer advocates are men and women who are appointed officers of the court, focusing on the best interests of the child. Their ultimate goal is a safe, permanent home for each child.
CASA of Cherokee Country serves victims of child abuse and neglect in the juvenile courts of Cherokee County, Adair County, and Cherokee Nation.
Individuals over the age of 21 who are interested in becoming CASA volunteer advocates are asked to phone CASA at 918-456-8788 or 866-400-8788 as soon as possible to request an application and schedule an interview.
Applications are also available on the website, www.cherokeecasa.org. The CASA office is at 201 E. Delaware St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.