Tuesday, Dec. 15, is the last day to enroll in the 2021 Affordable Care Act health plan for individuals with no health insurance from an employer or a government program such as Medicare, Medicaid or the Veterans Administration.
To be eligible to enroll in health coverage through the Marketplace, www.healthcare.gov, an applicant must live in the United States; must be a U.S. citizen or national (or be lawfully present); and cannot be incarcerated.
Those who don’t act by Dec. 15, cannot get 2021 coverage unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Plans sold during open enrollment, as well as changes to plans, start Jan. 1.
The Affordable Care Act was designed to give individuals and families greater access to affordable health insurance options including medical, dental, vision, and other types of health insurance that they may not have been able to get on their own or through an employer. Under the ACA:
Applicants may be able to purchase health care through a state or federal marketplace that offers a choice of plans.
Insurers can't refuse coverage based on gender or a pre-existing condition.
Lifetime and annual limits on coverage are eliminated.
Young adults can stay on their family’s insurance plan until age 26.
Seniors who hit the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan coverage gap or "donut hole" can get a discount on medications.
Read the full text of the ACA at www.hhs.gov/healthcare/about-the-aca/index.html.
