OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans seeking a grant or loan through the Agriculture Enhancement and Diversification Program have until July 3 to apply.
The AEDP is designed to develop or improve uses for agricultural products, expand Oklahoma’s production of value-added products, and to encourage diversified farming.
The AEDP offers five different grant or loan opportunities, including: Agriculture Event Grant, Farm Diversification Grant, Product Development and Research Grant or Loan, Value-Added Agriculture Grant or Loan, and Veteran or Young Farmer Grant or Loan.
Applicant proposals must clearly demonstrate the ability to directly benefit Oklahoma farmers and ranchers through the creation of new revenue streams.
While the upcoming deadline to apply for an AEDP grant or loan is July 3, there will be another opportunity to apply for an AEDP grant or loan in the fall.
For more information about the AEDP, contact Jason Harvey at Jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov or 405-606-1477 and visit https://ag.ok.gov/economic-development-and-agriculture-markets.
