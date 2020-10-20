Less than a week remains for registered voters in Cherokee County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the Nov. 3 general election and city of Tahlequah special election, County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said Tuesday.
Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, to be processed in time for the election.
Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, or email. An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov.
Any registered voter eligible to cast a ballot in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason, Rozell said. However, absentee voters can activate certain special conditions in the following circumstances.
• Registered voters who are physically incapacitated, voters who care for physically incapacitated people who cannot be left unattended, and voters who are confined to nursing homes may apply for absentee ballots only by mail, fax, email, online, or via an agent who is at least 16 years old and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.
• Military personnel, residents of Cherokee County living overseas, and the spouses and dependents of each group may apply only by mail, by fax, or by email. For more information and instructions, military and overseas voters may visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website, www.fvap.gov/oklahoma.
For more information on absentee voting, contact the County Election Board at 914 S. College Ave. The telephone number is 918-456-2261, and the fax number is 918-453-2022. For additional election-related information, visit www.elections.ok.gov.
