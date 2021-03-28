Over the past several weeks, many calls have come in at the Cherokee County OSU Extension office regarding landscape plants that appear to be dead. While it is possible that they are dead, do not be too quick to pull them out and replace them. Please give them some time to recoup and you may be surprised.
Last year we experienced a hot, droughty summer that stressed several plant species out to the point where they began to appear brown and wilted. Then, in February, we had a severely cold winter storm that worsened the situation for plants that had a less than average growing season. What's worse is that some plants have the misfortune of existing too close to the road where they may have been dealt a bit of salt stress from the runoff of ice melt/road salt. All these things make life difficult for a tree or shrub. Most incurred damage has been to different evergreen species. This is mostly because deciduous species were entirely dormant when we dealt with last month's storm while the evergreens were not.
We are in USDA cold hardiness Zone 7a, which means we can expect temperatures between zero degrees and 5 degrees occasionally. All plants are rated by a cold hardiness zone that tells you what low temperatures they can tolerate. If you have plants that are "marginally hardy," meaning they are rated for Zone 7, they will be alright in a normal winter. However, when sustained lows are minus zero, for several days, you will most likely incur plant damage. This does not mean, though, that the plant has been killed entirely. In general, mature plants that are well established have a high chance of recovery. Young plants may need to be replanted, but you should allow time to tell the tale.
The most common reports that we have received have been of damaged boxwoods (Buxus sempervirens), hollies (Ilex spp.), pines (Pinus spp.), and heavenly bamboo (Nandina domestica). With any luck, the Nandina are dead and can be replanted with something else. Nandina are a non-native species that is highly invasive and produces a red berry, like a holly. The difference is that holly berries are an important food for birds during winter, whereas Nandina berries contains cyanide and are toxic to birds and other wildlife, as shown by a 2010 study published by the National Center for Biotechnology. If your Nandina have died, you may consider replanting with yaupon holly (Ilex vomitoria), American holly (Ilex opaca), or buffalo currant (Ribes aureum).
At OSU Extension, we recommend that you allow the plant to remain this year and see how it performs. Keep a close eye on damaged plants for emerging new growth or for signs of insect and disease damage. Pest and disease love to prey on plants that are weakened, and if the drought, freeze, and salt didn't get your tree then some insects or fungus will. You may attempt to help the plant along by fertilizing it with a complete tree and shrub fertilizer in mid to late April.
Call our office, 918-456-6163, if you have questions regarding your plants, recommended fertilizers, or replacement plantings.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
