Animals are a very important part of today’s culture. Not only do they provide food, essential goods, livelihoods, and education, but they are special companions and family members to many of us.
Animals have evolved into something that people just cannot live without. I know for myself, my life would not be complete without the wide array of animal species at home. They fill a void for numerous individuals and are vital to our daily lives.
With that being said, the public should be aware of recommended husbandry practices for those handling animals, whether that be in the home or workplace. Although many people may have heard about contagious diseases that our animal friends can carry, most do not fully understand how it could affect them. Often simple practices can prevent transmission.
Throughout history, zoonotic diseases have made a tremendous impact on human civilization. Through past experiences, extensive research, trials and tribulations, it has molded what we know today as common society. It has shaped our home, community, and farming practices.
What exactly is a zoonotic disease? By definition it is “Pertaining to a zoonosis: a disease that can be transmitted from animals to people or, more specifically, a disease that normally exists in animals but that can infect humans,” according to MedicineNet.com. There are many zoonotic diseases that have plagued our people all over the globe. A few of those that are of concern to the United States are zoonotic influenza, salmonellosis, West Nile Virus, plague, rabies, brucellosis, emerging coronaviruses, and Lyme disease. From ringworm to anthrax, most are a small percentage that actually affect humans. Education is key to prevention.
How does the recent outbreak relate to what I am discussing? The question has been raised, “Does this particular coronavirus spread from animals to humans?” The answer is possibly, but investigations are ongoing. What we do want to stress is do your research,but check your resources. There is a lot of information on the big wide web and it is being updated daily on this topic, but not all are credible sources. Make sure what you are reading is factual.
Trustworthy sources include: Center for Disease Control, www.cdc.gov; World Health Organization, www.who.net; state universities/colleges/extension; and experts who publish their scientific results in medical journals. These are just a few, but there is a lot of misinformation being shared via social media and internet.
Something to remember amid all the hysteria is look at our society’s history. Our country has been very successful at preventing the spread of zoonotic infectious diseases and developing protocols to protect our people. While many of these diseases may not be completely eradicated, they can often be simply managed.
The foundation to prevention typically boils down to the following: Proper personal hygiene practices. Wash your hands with soap. Practice appropriate cleaning and disinfecting, proper animal husbandry practices, and isolation. Stay home if you are sick. Communicate with appropriate individuals of your sickness. Report sick or dead animals and educate yourself and the public.
The old saying, “Getting thrown to the dogs” does not have to be a bad thing. To my youngest son, this would be considered a reward. I believe he may have more animal friends than human. Embrace your animal family and use safe measures and updated technology to live happily together.
Jennifer Patterson is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Adair County.
