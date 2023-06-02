Local residents hunted for bargains and hidden treasures at over 150 individuals yard sales June 2-3 as part of the fourth annual Tahlequah Community Wide Yard Sale.
Each yard sale could be open Saturday, Friday, or both. Realtor Victoria Shier coordinated the event and put out a map of each yard sale’s address, days open, and good selection. As Shier expected, this year’s total of 155 sales topped 2022’s 120.
While his household had held several yard sales on their own before, participant Clyde Ballard said this was their first time joining in the community sale. Ballard started the sale Thursday and as of Friday afternoon, Ballard had “a lot” of customers stop by.
“I had a trailer with air compressors and I sold them all yesterday,” said Ballard.
On Friday, Ballard had a selection of household items, as well as fresh eggs and fishing lures made by fellow yard salesman Jared Nottingham’s father.
Nikki Jones this year was the first time she had heard of the community yard sale. Usually, the City of Tahlequah requires those hosting yard sales to buy a permit, but the fee was waived for those participating in the sale June 2-3.
“It being free was one of the reasons I took the time [to do my yard sale],” said Jones.
Jones planned to put out more stuff on Saturday.
“Tomorrow will be our bigger sale, but today I just wanted to put out some our excess items that we need to let go of,” she said.
In addition to her priced goods, Jones was also offering a pile of free items.
“I’m not only trying to make a few bucks but give away some stuff, too,” she said.
Greg Johnson and his wife, Diane Johnson, held a yard sale at their property Friday and Saturday. Greg said many of their items were new and still in their original packaging.
Greg said the couple holds a yard sale at least twice a year – once in the fall and once in the spring.
“It’s lots of fun and a good way to meet people,” said Greg.
Greg said Diane had already been around to several other sales that day.
“I told her, ‘We’re supposed to be selling, not buying,’” said Greg with a laugh.
